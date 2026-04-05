EntertainmentNationalNewsShowbiz

DJ Etania Mutoni shuts down Lugogo with sold-out ‘Becoming Life of the Party’ concert

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

KAMPALA — Kampala’s party scene hit a new high Saturday night as Etania Mutoni—better known as Life of the Party—pulled off a fully sold-out debut concert at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, cementing her arrival as a serious force in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

This wasn’t just another show—it was a statement.

By 8PM, Lugogo was choking with revelers, all turning up for what is now being hailed as the first major solo, stadium-scale concert headlined by a Ugandan female DJ. And Etania didn’t disappoint.

Not just a DJ set—this was a full-blown spectacle

Forget decks and playlists—Etania came with a production.

Backed by choreographers Mayani, Zaq, Cohen Guru and Evans Vivo, she delivered a high-energy set that blurred the line between DJing and a live concert performance. Dance, transitions, crowd work—everything was dialed up.

At one point, she ditched the usual glam, rocking a fringe outfit and headwrap, dancing wildly and even crowd-surfing as lasers cut through the night. A viral clip from NRG Radio UG summed it up perfectly: “No wig, no problems!”

Heavyweights show up—and show out

The lineup was stacked.

  • Joshua Baraka, her partner, brought the emotional touch with smooth vocals
  • Big Tril injected raw energy that sent the crowd into overdrive
  • Rising DJs Ames and Ri Deejay held their ground, proving the next generation is ready

With support from Lynda Ddane, MC Viana Indi and the Ssese Nation crew, the night had the feel of a movement—not just a concert.

Brands, lights, madness

Sponsors Smirnoff and Mirinda turned the venue into a carnival—interactive bars, neon photo booths, and a buzzing experiential zone that kept fans locked in all night.

More than hype—this was history

Etania’s rise has been anything but smooth.

The 27-year-old only jumped into DJing in 2022 after years as an MC and TV host. From hustle beginnings to commanding one of Kampala’s biggest stages, her story is already resonating with a generation chasing breakthrough moments.

And Saturday night proved one thing: she’s no longer coming up—she’s arrived.

The bigger picture

Beyond the music, this was a win for female entertainers in a male-dominated space. A sold-out show of this scale sends a loud message—women can headline, sell out, and dominate big stages too.

As one fan posted: “She came. She saw. She conquered.”

Not hype—just facts.

Watchdog Uganda will be watching closely. Because after Lugogo, the question is no longer who is Etania Mutoni?

It’s what’s next?

 


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Government targets musicians with new 6% tax on show money
Next Article Gen Kyaligonza’s Son, Kikuube LC5 Chairperson Banura Killed In Hit-And-Run Hours After Easter Message

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

OBED KATUREEBE: Bobi Wine will enjoy camera for a few months; then it will be business as usual 

Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine is in exile in the USA,…

By
watchdog
6 Min Read
NewsPolitics

NRM to Host Newly Elected MPs for Kyankwanzi Retreat Next Week

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is set to host newly elected…

3 Min Read
DeplomacyNationalNewsPoliticsWorld News

CDF Muhoozi Appoints Deo Akiiki to Washington DC as Uganda’s New Military Attaché

KAMPALA — Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Col…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 762 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4372 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

SEM. ROBERT BIGABWARUGABA: Are We Still Human, or Just Called So?

In the beginning, Genesis offers more than a story of…

OBED KATUREEBE: Bobi Wine will enjoy camera for a few months; then it will be business as usual 

Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine…

AKANSASIRA JUNIOR VICTOR: Advancing the East African Community Toward the Africa We Want by 2035. Are we ready yet?

For East Africa to succeed, we…

FR LAZAR ARASU: THE CROSS IN A TIME OF WAR; A Call to Conscience Amid Global Violence

THE CROSS AND TODAY’S VIOLENCE The…

LEISURE WATCH: Speke Resort’s Friday Extravaganza Redefines Kampala’s Family Nightlife Experience

LEISURE WATCH: Speke Resort’s Friday Extravaganza—Redefining…