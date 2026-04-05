DJ Etania Mutoni shuts down Lugogo with sold-out ‘Becoming Life of the Party’ concert

KAMPALA — Kampala’s party scene hit a new high Saturday night as Etania Mutoni—better known as Life of the Party—pulled off a fully sold-out debut concert at Lugogo Hockey Grounds, cementing her arrival as a serious force in Uganda’s entertainment industry.

This wasn’t just another show—it was a statement.

By 8PM, Lugogo was choking with revelers, all turning up for what is now being hailed as the first major solo, stadium-scale concert headlined by a Ugandan female DJ. And Etania didn’t disappoint.

Not just a DJ set—this was a full-blown spectacle

Forget decks and playlists—Etania came with a production.

Backed by choreographers Mayani, Zaq, Cohen Guru and Evans Vivo, she delivered a high-energy set that blurred the line between DJing and a live concert performance. Dance, transitions, crowd work—everything was dialed up.

At one point, she ditched the usual glam, rocking a fringe outfit and headwrap, dancing wildly and even crowd-surfing as lasers cut through the night. A viral clip from NRG Radio UG summed it up perfectly: “No wig, no problems!”

Heavyweights show up—and show out

The lineup was stacked.

Joshua Baraka, her partner, brought the emotional touch with smooth vocals

Big Tril injected raw energy that sent the crowd into overdrive

Rising DJs Ames and Ri Deejay held their ground, proving the next generation is ready

With support from Lynda Ddane, MC Viana Indi and the Ssese Nation crew, the night had the feel of a movement—not just a concert.

Brands, lights, madness

Sponsors Smirnoff and Mirinda turned the venue into a carnival—interactive bars, neon photo booths, and a buzzing experiential zone that kept fans locked in all night.

More than hype—this was history

Etania’s rise has been anything but smooth.

The 27-year-old only jumped into DJing in 2022 after years as an MC and TV host. From hustle beginnings to commanding one of Kampala’s biggest stages, her story is already resonating with a generation chasing breakthrough moments.

And Saturday night proved one thing: she’s no longer coming up—she’s arrived.

The bigger picture

Beyond the music, this was a win for female entertainers in a male-dominated space. A sold-out show of this scale sends a loud message—women can headline, sell out, and dominate big stages too.

As one fan posted: “She came. She saw. She conquered.”

Not hype—just facts.

Watchdog Uganda will be watching closely. Because after Lugogo, the question is no longer who is Etania Mutoni?

It’s what’s next?