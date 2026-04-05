SEM. ROBERT BIGABWARUGABA: Are We Still Human, or Just Called So?

In the beginning, Genesis offers more than a story of origins; it reveals a moral vision of existence. Humanity is described as created in the image and likeness of God, suggesting that to be human is to reflect divine attributes—love, justice, creativity, and responsibility. The word human itself comes from the Latin humanus, rooted in humus, meaning earth, reminding us of both our humility and our shared origin.

We are beings formed from dust, yet animated by breath, carrying within us a paradox of fragility and sacred worth. Socrates’ assertion that “the unexamined life is not worth living” reinforces that humanity is not automatic; it is cultivated through reflection and ethical living.

To be human, in its truest sense, is to consciously embody compassion, pursue truth, and act with moral clarity. But what if we truly lived this way? What if being human were not just a biological condition, but a deliberate practice of dignity and love?

Violence, whether physical or systemic, has become an accepted language of power. Inequality persists as societies elevate wealth above well-being. Corruption erodes trust, while discrimination divides people along lines of race, tribe, class, and belief.

Even indifference has become a vice; we witness suffering and move on, numbed by repetition. In many ways, we have grown comfortable with dehumanization, excusing it as necessity or inevitability. But this raises a critical question: if our actions consistently deny dignity, can we truly claim to be human? Or have we simply inherited the name while abandoning its meaning?

The philosophy of Ubuntu teaches that “I am because we are,” emphasizing that our humanity is interconnected. Leaders and thinkers have long reminded us that dignity cannot be selective and justice cannot be partial. Their words challenge us to confront systems that degrade life and to imagine societies grounded in equality and compassion.

Scripture reinforces this call with clarity and urgency: “What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly?” (Micah 6:8). Here, humanity is defined not by status or identity, but by action. Similarly, “faith without works is dead” (James 2:17) reminds us that belief must be lived to have meaning. The parable of the Good Samaritan illustrates that true humanity transcends boundaries; it is revealed in acts of compassion, especially toward those we might otherwise ignore. These teachings insist that to be human is to act—to defend dignity, to extend mercy, and to resist indifference. What if we allowed these principles to guide our lives?

To become human, then, is an ongoing process rather than a fixed state. It demands courage to challenge injustice, humility to acknowledge our failures, and love to bridge our differences. Love, in this sense, is not mere emotion but a commitment to the well-being of others. Unity does not erase diversity; it harmonizes it within a shared respect for life. Imagine a world where people consistently choose honesty over deception, kindness over hostility, and service over selfishness. Such a world is not beyond reach; it begins with individual choices repeated across communities.

The question “What if we become human?” is ultimately personal. It asks each of us to reflect on how we live and how we treat others. What if we refused to participate in systems that harm? What if we chose empathy where there is division? What if we lived as though every person carries inherent worth? These questions are not rhetorical; they are transformative when answered through action. They invite us to align our lives with the deeper purpose embedded in our existence. To become human is to return—to humility, to compassion, and to justice. And perhaps, if we truly embraced this calling, the world would not need to ask what humanity is, because it would finally see it lived.

Sem. Robert Bigabwarugaba

rrobertrugaba@gmail.com

St Paul’s National Seminary – Kinyamasika