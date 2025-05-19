Frank Gashumba, a prominent Ugandan figure, recently opened up about his new marriage to Malaika Mutoni during an interview on Radio 4 with Kungu Adam. The discussion shed light on his personal life, addressing controversies surrounding his relationship, his past, and his views on love and marriage. Gashumba’s candid revelations have sparked significant public interest, particularly due to the age difference between him and his wife, which has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Gashumba fiercely defended his wife against detractors, labeling her critics as “losers” who know nothing about him or Malaika. He emphasized that their relationship is built on mutual respect and compatibility, dismissing naysayers as jealous. He highlighted Malaika’s character, describing her as prayerful, religious, and well-mannered—qualities he values deeply. According to Gashumba, Malaika prays for over 30 minutes daily, a trait he admires. He also expressed his desire to keep their relationship private, stating that his wife will not engage in attention-seeking behaviors like “bend over dances” on social media. This commitment to a low-key lifestyle, he said, is a mutual agreement between them.

The couple’s introduction ceremony, a significant cultural event, was planned meticulously, with Gashumba’s daughter, Sheila, taking charge of the décor and publicity. Surprisingly, Gashumba revealed that he informed Sheila about the event only two weeks prior, and she initially thought he was joking. In fact, many people he told about his plans to marry laughed, doubting his seriousness. This skepticism, he noted, stemmed from his long period of being single.

Gashumba shared that he had not had an “official wife” since 2000, following the collapse of his seven-year cohabitation with Sheila’s mother. While he admitted to casual relationships over the years, he clarified that his decision to marry Malaika was deliberate and well-considered.

Addressing the controversy over Malaika’s age, which some reports claim is younger than Sheila’s, Gashumba dismissed the criticism with humor. “Is she underage? Did they want me to marry Nandujja or Namirembe Bitamazire?” he quipped, referring to older public figures. He argued that age is irrelevant when the relationship is consensual and grounded in shared values. Gashumba also defended his physical vitality, claiming he feels as fit as a 38-year-old despite his actual age, which counters assumptions about his ability to sustain a relationship with a younger woman.

Gashumba revealed details about the traditional marriage process, noting that Malaika’s family requested UGX 6 million and 12 head of cattle as part of the bride price. He portrayed himself as a provider, sharing that he bought Malaika a UGX 37 million car in January 2025 after enrolling her in driving school. He plans to purchase an even “more powerful” car for her soon. Additionally, he supported her education by enrolling her in a master’s degree program and secured a job for her, emphasizing that women seek security for themselves and their future children, not just fleeting fun.

Reflecting on his journey to marriage, Gashumba disclosed that he had been seeing Malaika for two years before their introduction. He credited Pastor Buginjo as one of the first people to meet her, underscoring the spiritual foundation of their relationship. Gashumba also clarified that he did not solicit financial support for the introduction, relying on his own resources to fund the event.

The interview painted a picture of a man unapologetic about his choices, confident in his relationship, and dismissive of public criticism.

Gashumba’s story highlights his belief in personal fulfillment over societal expectations, with a focus on character, mutual respect, and providing for his partner. While the age gap and his high-profile status continue to fuel debate, Gashumba remains steadfast, prioritizing his happiness and his wife’s well-being above all else.