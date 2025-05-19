Hon. Generous Kabarongo Namara Mugisha, a seasoned leader and aspiring Woman Member of Parliament for Lyatonde District, has pledged to work tirelessly to address the unique challenges facing the district. With a strong background in leadership, having served as a Guild Representative, General Secretary, and Health Minister during her time at Makerere University, Hon. Generous is confident that she can make a difference in Lyatonde District.

In her manifesto, Hon. Generous outlines her commitment to promoting education, empowering women and girls, poverty eradication, human rights protection and promotion, agriculture enhancement, clean and safe water supply, youth empowerment, and improving the overall quality of life for citizens. She is particularly concerned about the high dropout rate in primary schools in Lyatonde District, where only about 37% of pupils who start primary school complete it, resulting in a dropout rate of approximately 63%.

Hon. Generous has already demonstrated her commitment to improving healthcare in the district by renovating Buyaga Health Centre II, which she found in an unpleasant state. She has also shown her dedication to fighting for human rights, recently supporting a family that lost a child to electrocution and taking legal action that resulted in compensation of 27m Ugshs to the bereaved family.

As a leader, Hon. Generous believes in the importance of unity and togetherness in solving the problems facing Lyatonde District. She urges residents to join hands with her to achieve development and progress in the district.

With her experience, passion, and commitment to serving the people of Lyatonde District, Hon. Generous Kabarongo Namara Mugisha is a leader worth considering for the Woman Member of Parliament seat.