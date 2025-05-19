On 17th May 2025, Mr. Calvin Echodu appeared on NTV’s Talk of the Nation show. He is a candidate for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for the Eastern Region. In the interview, he spoke clearly about his goals to bring change to the party, support young people, and develop Eastern Uganda.

Mr. Echodu began by thanking the current party leaders for the changes they have made during the NRM Structural Elections. He praised the NRM National Chairman, H.E Yoweri Museveni, and the National Secretariat for introducing a digital membership and voter list. He also thanked the NRM Electoral Commission for organizing what he described as a “very successful” local-level election. According to him, the peaceful elections show that the party is growing and becoming more democratic. But it was what he said afterward that made people pay attention.

At the center of his message was the need for leaders to get back in touch with the people. Mr. Echodu spoke honestly and said some leaders in the party no longer listen to or understand the people they represent. He promised to change that in the Eastern Region. “I want to rebuild the trust between the Party and our people. We must go back to our roots,” he said. His point was clear: leaders must be present and responsible. He also believes leadership should include everyone, no matter their background.

He then spoke about the serious poverty in Eastern Uganda. He said the region is still the poorest in the country. Being from Tubur in Soroti District, Mr. Echodu said he knows the pain people go through. He said his top goal is to bring development to the region. He plans to connect the area with national efforts and international partners. He said his campaign is about action, not empty promises. He wants to bring real change and help people have better lives.

Mr. Echodu also spoke strongly about young people. He said they have energy and ideas but often don’t get the support they need. He shared a plan with four key steps: identify, recruit, train, and give youth real roles in leadership. “Our young people are full of energy and ideas. What they lack is opportunity. I want to change that,” he said.

The interview showed that his campaign is focused on people. He spoke about listening to local communities, giving power to the youth, and building a party that works for all. His message touched many young people who feel left out. He said he wants to welcome everyone into the party. He also said he won’t be the kind of leader who only talks to top officials. “Everyone matters. Every voice counts. From village elders to market vendors—this party should work for all,” he said. His leadership style, full of energy and openness, is what many people feel has been missing from the NRM.

In a rare and honest moment, Mr. Echodu admitted that even though the party elections were mostly successful, there were problems in some places. He said these cases made up less than 5% of the whole process. Still, he promised that the party is ready to deal with the issues and make things better.

Many leaders avoid speaking about such issues, but Mr. Echodu chose to be honest. His openness shows courage and sets him apart. Mr. Calvin Echodu is not just another politician. He listens to people and wants to serve them. His message is simple and clear: it is time to reconnect with the people. It is time to bring new energy into the NRM.