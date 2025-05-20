Uganda stands at a critical moment in its history, a moment that demands reflection, wisdom, and decisiveness. As the country prepares for the upcoming general elections, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has once again taken to the airwaves and social media to declare a “protest vote.” This move, thinly veiled as political activism, is in reality a reckless call to disillusionment, one that threatens national unity, youth welfare, and Uganda’s long-earned progress.

As a patriotic Ugandan and a committed mobilizer for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), I must raise my voice not in anger, but in caution. The road we choose as a country must be paved with purpose, not protest; with clarity, not chaos. To every young person, I say this: “When the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches.” Bobi Wine’s call for a protest vote is not a path forward; it is a backward slide into uncertainty and instability.

Why a Protest Vote Is Dangerous

A protest vote may sound like a cry for change, but in truth, it is often a misguided tool of destruction. Across Africa and beyond, protest votes have historically failed to yield positive change. Instead, they have fractured democracies, empowered populists with no vision, and set nations on a path of regret. In Zimbabwe, protest votes helped propel empty rhetoric over reform, only for the country to plunge into deeper economic despair. In Kenya, divisive electoral boycotts have ignited violence, leaving behind scars that take decades to heal.

Uganda has tasted the bitter fruits of instability before. We should never be lured back into that cycle. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has not only steered this country from the ruins of past regimes but has also laid a solid foundation for social-economic transformation, regional influence, and political maturity. His leadership is not without challenges, but he remains the most experienced, consistent, and visionary leader we have.

President Museveni: A Superior Candidate with Proven Leadership

Unlike populist figures who rise on slogans and spectacle, President Museveni has built structures that work. From the Parish Development Model, which empowers grassroots communities, to youth skilling hubs, which equip the next generation with practical skills, his governance model is tangible. The President has ensured peace and stability, improved health and education infrastructure, and kept Uganda at the center of East African geopolitics.

Under his leadership, Uganda has become a regional mediator, an exporter of peace, and a reliable economic player. Who else among the current contenders can claim such a record? “The lion does not turn around when a small dog barks,” and President Museveni’s track record speaks louder than slogans.

A Caution to fellow Youth

To the young people of Uganda: you are the heart of this nation, and you deserve to dream, to grow, and to lead. But beware of being used as pawns in political games. Protest votes might sound like revolution, but often, they are just rebellion without a cause.

Ask yourself: what becomes of those who champion instability and then flee to foreign lands when the dust settles? Who faces the teargas, the bullets, and the arrests? It is us the youth, our brothers and sisters left to carry the consequences. “He who fetches firewood infected with ants invites lizards into his home.” Following reckless calls only brings hardship.

Bobi Wine’s strategy is clear: ignite emotion, harvest chaos, and capitalize on confusion. But Uganda needs cool heads and steady hands. Emotion without strategy is like a storm without direction, destructive but purposeless.

A Call for Constructive Engagement

We welcome political competition, but it must be based on ideas, policy, and development, not incitement. Let us focus on building our country, not burning it down. Let us vote for continuity, stability, and transformation. Let us vote for President Museveni, the only candidate with a proven compass, the stamina, and the strategic vision to navigate Uganda into the future.

“A man who has one finger pointing at others has four pointing back at himself.” Let those calling for protest votes first show us what they have built, sustained, or transformed. Let them present real plans, not just catchy hashtags.

Conclusion: Choose Progress, Reject Protest

Uganda cannot gamble with its future. A protest vote is not a solution; it is a sabotage. We must stand united, focused, and firm. Our votes should build bridges, not burn them. Let us rally behind the NRM, behind President Museveni, and behind a Uganda that continues to rise.

In the coming election, choose progress. Choose peace. Choose leadership that has stood the test of time. Let us remember: “The fool speaks, the wise man listens, but the patriot acts.” Let us act wisely for our country, our future, and generations to come.

For God and My country

The Author is an NRM Mobilizer, PRO Jinja City Social Media Team and NRM Publicity secretary elect Church Cell Walukuba – East