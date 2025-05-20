KAMPALA, UGANDA – As the sun rises over Lake Victoria on May 21, 2025, the newly expanded Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo transforms into a vibrant hub of culture, innovation, and tourism. The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025, running through May 24, is set to showcase Uganda’s unparalleled natural beauty and rich heritage, drawing global attention to the “Pearl of Africa.” Organized by the Uganda Tourism Board, this ninth annual expo promises an immersive experience under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.” The Speke Resort, nestled along the serene shores of Lake Victoria, offers a picturesque backdrop for this premier tourism and travel trade show. Its state-of-the-art convention center, a recent addition, buzzes with anticipation as international delegates, local artisans, and tourism innovators converge. The resort’s sprawling grounds, lush with greenery, reflect Uganda’s commitment to eco-tourism, one of the expo’s key focuses alongside cultural and adventure tourism.

From the opening day, POATE 2025 captivates attendees with interactive exhibits highlighting Uganda’s diverse attractions. Booths showcase the misty gorilla treks of Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, the roaring Murchison Falls, and the vibrant markets of Kampala. A delegate from London, Sarah Thompson, marvels at a virtual reality display simulating a safari through Queen Elizabeth National Park. “It feels like I’m standing among the elephants,” she says, adjusting her VR headset. Such innovations underscore the expo’s push to redefine global travel through technology.

Culture takes center stage as traditional dancers in colorful attire perform the Kiganda dance, their rhythmic movements echoing Uganda’s heritage. Artisans display intricate beadwork and woven baskets, while chefs offer tastings of local delicacies like luwombo, a steamed dish wrapped in banana leaves. “This is the heart of Uganda,” says Maria Nakintu, a local exhibitor. “POATE lets us share our stories with the world.” The event’s cultural festival on May 24 promises a grand finale, featuring performances by renowned African artists like Blu 3 and an electrifying set by the Abeeka Band, as announced on social media.

Sustainability is a recurring theme, with panels discussing eco-friendly lodges and community-led tourism initiatives. A session led by the Uganda Tourism Board highlights how tourism revenue supports conservation efforts for endangered species like mountain gorillas. “We’re not just promoting travel; we’re building a future where tourism uplifts communities and preserves our environment,” says a board spokesperson. The expo’s festival day on May 24 transforms Speke Resort into a celebration of music, fashion, art, and dance. A boat regatta on Lake Victoria adds a thrilling spectacle, with colorful vessels gliding across the water. Posts on X capture the excitement, with attendees sharing photos of the vibrant scene and praising Uganda’s hospitality. “Energy high. Spirits higher. Tourism takes the lead,” one post reads, encapsulating the event’s infectious enthusiasm.