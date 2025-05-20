The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has implored the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) in Karamoja to prioritize maintaining peace and security in the subregion.

According to Hajji Kakande, the RDCs should continue efforts to curb cattle rustling, a menace that has plagued the region for years.

“Work with security agencies to dismantle networks involved in this crime. I want to emphasize that maintaining peace and stability is your collective responsibility,” he said.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today in his speech delivered by the Assistant Commissioner-Finance and Planning in the Office of the President, Hajji Sadat Kisuyi who represented him at the opening of a three-day capacity building workshop for RDCs, Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, DISOS and RISO in Karamoja subregion, held at Mt. Moroto Hotel, Moroto Municipality.

He also assured that the government is committed to ensuring a secure environment for all citizens, and it relies on the RDCs’ support and cooperation to achieve this goal.

“You must remain vigilant and proactive in preventing and combating crime,” he said.

Hajji Kakande further urged the RDCs to ensure efficiency in service delivery to Ugandans by closely monitoring the implementation of government programmes; ensuring that projects are executed as planned and resources are utilized efficiently.

“You should verify that government services are delivered to citizens promptly and effectively. Address any bottlenecks or challenges that may arise. Track the progress of development projects, including infrastructure, health, education, and agriculture. Ensure that these projects benefit the local communities,” he said.

He also implored the commissioners to promote accountability and transparency in the implementation of government programmes and foster a collaborative approach to address challenges and improve service delivery.

“This workshop therefore, has been designed to equip you with the requisite tools, techniques, and best practices necessary to effectively monitor service delivery in your respective areas. You will have the opportunity to engage with experts, share experiences, and learn from one another,” he said.

Hajji Kakande further acknowledged the progress the RDCs have achieved in implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the region.

“During the Presidential performance assessment tour of the PDM in Karamoja Sub-Region in the month of December, 2024, the President commended this Region for embracing peace and actively engaging in programmes intended to get them out of poverty,” he stressed.

He also emphasized that the PDM is a critical component of Uganda’s national development strategy and it’s designed to empower local communities, promote economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life for the Ugandan citizens.

“I wish to encourage you to remain committed to ensuring that PDM succeeds. Our Appointing Authority is very passionate about this Programme. You must therefore, work tirelessly to ensure that it is implemented effectively, efficiently, and equitably,” he added.

He also called upon the commissioners to ensure that they promote the achievements of the NRM in the sub- Region,reiterating that the NRM Party has a rich history of delivering on its promises, and it’s the RDCs’ responsibility to share these successes with the people within the Region.

“Karamoja sub-region has experienced amplified development under the NRM Government as manifested by the increasing numbers of potential investors in agriculture, mining, tourism and hotel management among others,” he noted.

“As leaders, your support for the NRM party and the President is also very crucial. Your efforts in mobilizing communities and promoting the party’s agenda will significantly impact the upcoming elections. I thus urge you to engage with the local communities to promote the President’s vision and the NRM party’s manifesto; Highlight the achievements and future plans that benefit the region. Ensure that you are prepared to support the electoral process through working with party officials and security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election.”

Additionally, Hajji Kakande tasked the RDCs to act ethically so as to support the continuation of public trust in the government and the continuation of the NRM party by observing the highest standards of behavior and accountability.

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande informed the RDCs that as the campaign period approaches, some RDCs and Assistant RDCs have already submitted their resignations such that they contest in the forthcoming election and that as a public servant, their decision to resign and pursue political Office is a personal choice.

“I thus call upon all those wishing to contest to submit their resignation by 31st May, 2025. We definitely wish all those contesting the very best however, if they lose, they cannot come back and claim reinstatement. The Office of the President wishes them the best in their endeavors.”

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat, Sr. Grace Akiror said the workshop was organized to appraise the RDCs on their roles as the representatives of the President in their areas of jurisdiction.

“We are also going to equip you with relevant skills geared towards better service delivery in the local government for the betterment of Ugandans,” she said.

“The workshop is geared at making reminders to you on issues which are vital to you and impart knowledge to you that helps you to effectively execute your work.”

The Senior Presidential Advisor In-charge of Mobilisation, Lt. Col. Kibrai Ambako who presented a paper on security issues noted that security is a state of being free from danger and threats.

He explained that security issues are things that if not handled, can cause danger, death, displacement, sickness, lack of food and impediment of implementation of government programs.

“These issues are so crucial in managing our lives. Once you don’t handle them well, you are likely to fail achieving things you want to get in life,” he said.

“Security is beyond looking at a gun. Security threats can come from external or outside your home, district or country.”

Lt. Col. Kibrai also urged the participants that in order to manage security issues they must be able to use intelligence to detect corruption, violence and political insecurity.

“Intelligence must be at the forefront to detect what may cause danger in any given area,” he said.

“Early detection and critical analysis of these threats leads to prevention and curtailing. Detecting security issues is not necessarily a job for intelligence officers only, it’s for all of you.”

The Commissioner -RDC Secretariat In-charge of Karamoja subregion, Mr. Fred Bamwine urged the RDCs to consolidate security, service delivery and closeness to Ugandans, expressing optimism that without doubt, if such is fulfilled, the NRM government will get 100 percent support in the 2026 elections in the region.

“As NRM, whatever we are doing is for the good of humanity, however there’s a new gear of promoting wealth creation and uplifting the lives of our people,” he said.