KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s motor vehicle engineering sector is evolving rapidly, fueled by technological advancements and innovations. The country has even ventured into electric car production through Kira Motors, a milestone under President Yoweri Museveni’s administration. Among the trailblazers in this industry is Apollo Mugenyi, a motor vehicle engineer specializing in computerized car repair.

“I began my career at Bumu Garage in Kabusu, repairing conventional cars,” Mugenyi explains. “In 2019, I advanced my skills by studying in Dubai, where I mastered computerized car repairs at Ravon International and Harrow Security Services. There, I learned diagnostic scanning, oil servicing, and software installations.”

Mugenyi now runs Apple Victory Auto and Repair Garage in Kabusu, Kampala, offering specialized services in computerized car repair. His expertise extends to high-end vehicles like Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benz models, vehicles he says are increasingly common on Ugandan roads due to their advanced features and appeal.

Born in Ibanda District in 1989 to Charles and Olivia Katusiime, Mugenyi attended Kyabenda Secondary School before pursuing his passion for cars. “The dream of owning and fixing cars came after college,” he says.

Mastering the Craft

Mugenyi’s skills include engine repairs, oil servicing, panel beating, and software installation for computerized systems. “I specialize in diagnostics and programming, which are essential for modern vehicles,” he says. His garage caters to a diverse clientele, offering services like battery exchange, camera installation, and bulb cleaning.

Returning to Uganda, he established his garage with an initial capital of UGX 4 million. Despite the high costs of equipment and spare parts—some imported from Dubai—Mugenyi has built a sustainable business, expanding to Nsangi along Masaka Road to reach more customers.

Challenges and Opportunities

“The computerized car sector is expensive,” he notes. “Repairs can cost UGX 1 million, and tools like diagnostic computers are costly, with mine priced at UGX 25 million.” Despite these challenges, Mugenyi’s business has thrived, thanks to his commitment to quality and innovation.

The government, he says, must invest in the motor vehicle engineering sector. “Support for research, funding, and infrastructure is crucial for growth,” he urges.

Building Trust and a Legacy

Over seven years in the industry, Mugenyi has earned a reputation for reliability. “My clients trust me, and word-of-mouth referrals are key to my success,” he says. He credits his mentor, Sam Nimusiima, for inspiring him and advises young engineers to embrace patience, passion, and continuous learning.

With plans to expand his business across Uganda, Mugenyi envisions a brighter future for the motor vehicle engineering sector, driven by innovation and determination.

