Shs 3 Billion Windfall: Mutebi Rallies Masaka to Embrace Bold Development Push

By Brian Mugenyi | mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA, UGANDA — Masaka District has secured a significant financial boost of Shs 3 billion for the construction of its long-awaited permanent district headquarters, a project expected to improve service delivery and strengthen administrative efficiency in the region.

The development was announced by Mr. Oscar Mutebi, Personal Assistant to Presidential Special Envoy Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, during a high-level community mobilisation meeting held at Kyanamukaka Town Council on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Mutebi, who has increasingly positioned himself as a key grassroots mobiliser for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Greater Masaka, used the occasion to rally residents behind government development programmes, urging unity and participation regardless of political affiliation.

“This Shs 3 billion is not just funding—it is a statement of intent from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government to ensure that Masaka gets the infrastructure and services it deserves,” Mutebi said.

The proposed district headquarters will be constructed in Kyambazi on land donated by Ssekandi, a move viewed as a strategic step toward strengthening government institutional presence in the district. Mutebi further revealed that discussions are underway to secure additional funding from the Office of the President and development partners to supplement the project.

Mutebi’s message: unity, service, and action

In a speech that resonated with local leaders and residents, Mutebi emphasized unity as a key driver of development, urging even opposition-leaning communities to actively participate in government programmes.

“Development does not segregate. Whether you support NRM or not, these services are yours. Let us work together to transform our communities,” he said.

He stressed that his focus is centered on service delivery rather than political contestation, positioning himself as a bridge between government programmes and local communities.

“I am not here for politics. I am here to ensure that electricity reaches villages, roads are improved, and water flows to every household. That is what matters,” Mutebi added.

Electricity expansion takes centre stage

Earlier, Mutebi supervised a technical team from the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) conducting surveys for electricity extension in rural parts of Kyanamukaka.

The initiative is expected to benefit farmers and small-scale industries, particularly those involved in coffee processing—one of Masaka’s key economic activities.

“Our farmers need power to add value to their products. Without electricity, we cannot talk about real economic transformation,” he noted.

Roads, water, and livelihoods

Mutebi also highlighted the persistent challenge of poor road infrastructure, which continues to hinder transport and trade in the district. He revealed ongoing engagements with Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala and Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya to fast-track road improvement plans.

On livelihoods, Mutebi announced upcoming government-supported programmes aimed at boosting household incomes, including the distribution of cows and goats to selected residents engaged in agriculture.

He also disclosed plans to work with the Ministry of Water and Environment to address water shortages through expanded piped water systems and construction of reservoirs.

A vision beyond infrastructure

Mutebi outlined a broader development vision for Masaka that extends beyond physical infrastructure. By 2031, he said, the district is expected to host a permanent headquarters, regional judicial offices, and a vocational training institute aimed at equipping young people with practical skills.

He credited his leadership approach to mentorship under Ssekandi, which he said emphasizes practical service delivery and community engagement.

As Uganda prepares for the May 12 swearing-in ceremony at Kololo, Mutebi commended national leaders including Speaker Anita Annet Among and Vice President Jessica Alupo for their roles in advancing the country’s development agenda.

The bottom line

With Shs 3 billion secured and mobilisation efforts gaining momentum, Masaka District appears set for a notable transformation. At the centre of this push is Mutebi’s consistent message—development must be inclusive, practical, and people-driven.

For many residents, the expectation is clear: if fully implemented, the ongoing initiatives could mark the beginning of a new development chapter for Masaka.