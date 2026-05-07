Oscar Mutebi: Rising Nrm grassroots mobiliser driving MASAKA support ahead of MUSEVENI’S 12TH MAY 2026 SWEARING-IN

Mr Oscar Mutebi has emerged as a visible grassroots mobilisation figure within Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM), actively coordinating community engagement across rural Masaka District ahead of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 12th May 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The ceremony, according to NRM Director of Communication and Publicity Emmanuel Dombo, is a strictly invited national function expected to bring together selected leaders including the NRM National Chairman, district chairpersons, elected Members of Parliament, and other designated guests.

Within this framework, Mutebi has been engaging communities in Bukoto Central Constituency, mobilising residents, youth groups, and local leaders while reinforcing awareness of government development achievements under President Museveni’s leadership.

MUSEVENI’S DEVELOPMENT LEGACY IN MASAKA

As part of his mobilisation drive, Mutebi has been highlighting key government development milestones in Masaka District, particularly in infrastructure and service delivery.

One of the major achievements noted is the improvement of rural road networks, which has enhanced connectivity between villages, trading centres, and key towns. These road upgrades have improved transport for agricultural produce such as coffee, bananas, and fruits, which remain central to the region’s economy.

He has also emphasised ongoing efforts in rural electrification. While some areas of Kyanamukaka remain unconnected, coordination is ongoing between local authorities and the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) to extend electricity infrastructure to underserved communities.

Local leaders confirm that electrification plans are being advanced to support households, schools, and small-scale enterprises.

MOBILISATION AHEAD OF KOLOLO INDEPENDENCE GROUNDS EVENT

Mutebi, who serves as Personal Assistant to the Special Envoy on Political Affairs under the office associated with former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has been actively mobilising communities ahead of the 12th May 2026 swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds.

His mobilisation work has focused on civic awareness, structured participation, and strengthening NRM grassroots coordination structures in Kyanamukaka and surrounding areas.

Local party mobilisers describe him as part of a wider coordination network reinforcing mobilisation, civic engagement, and community organisation ahead of the national event.

EARLY LIFE IN BULEGEYA VILLAGE

Mutebi was raised in Bulegeya Village, Kyanamukaka Town Council, Bukoto Central Constituency, where he grew up in a rural environment shaped by agriculture and community life.

He is also reported to be a grandson of former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, placing him within a family background linked to national leadership and public service in the Greater Masaka region.

Despite this background, Mutebi’s public profile has largely been built through grassroots mobilisation and community engagement initiatives.

EDUCATION AND COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Mutebi has also contributed to education support initiatives aimed at improving learning environments in rural Masaka.

At St. Mugaga Secondary School in Kindu Village, Kyanamukaka Town Council, he delivered a flat-screen television, a public address system, and scholastic materials.

The intervention aimed at improving access to current affairs, strengthening student debate culture, and enhancing communication during school activities.

Teachers reported improved learner participation and increased exposure to civic content following the support.

Head Teacher Ms Peace Bukenya described the intervention as a meaningful contribution to rural education development.

ALIGNMENT WITH GREATER MASAKA DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

Mutebi’s mobilisation activities are closely aligned with the Greater Masaka Development Initiative associated with Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

The initiative focuses on vocational training, youth empowerment, and agro-industrial transformation as key pillars of regional development.

A major proposal under the programme is the establishment of a vocational training institute in rural Masaka to equip young people with practical skills in agriculture, engineering, carpentry, welding, and agro-processing.

Ssekandi has consistently emphasised that skills development remains key to reducing unemployment and improving productivity in the region.

SOCIO-ECONOMIC CONTEXT

Masaka District, with an estimated population of over 297,000 people, remains largely rural and dependent on subsistence agriculture.

Despite strong agricultural output, the region continues to face challenges including youth unemployment, limited vocational training access, and uneven infrastructure development.

Ongoing electrification coordination with UETCL is expected to improve rural economic activity and service delivery.

GROWING GRASSROOTS PROFILE

Mutebi’s increasing involvement in mobilisation activities ahead of the 12th May 2026 swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds has positioned him as a visible grassroots actor within NRM structures in Bukoto Central Constituency.

He is increasingly viewed as part of a new generation of mobilisers combining political coordination with community development awareness.

CONCLUSION

Oscar Mutebi has emerged as a rising NRM grassroots mobiliser actively engaged in preparations for President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 12th May 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, a strictly invited national event involving selected leaders.

His mobilisation work in rural Masaka, combined with emphasis on government development achievements such as roads and rural electrification, alongside coordination with UETCL and alignment with the Greater Masaka Development Initiative, reflects a growing profile rooted in structured grassroots mobilisation and community engagement.