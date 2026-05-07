Nekesa rallies Africa, for Gen. Museveni’s Seventh term swearing in

Hon. Nekesa Rallies Uganda, Africa to Unite at Kololo for Museveni Swearing-In

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

The National Treasurer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Hon. Barbara Nekesa Oundo, has credited the party’s strong coordination, disciplined mobilisation structures, and grassroots organisation for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s decisive victory in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a strategic leaders’ engagement meeting at the NRM Secretariat in Kyadondo, Nekesa said President Museveni’s 71.65 percent victory was the result of deliberate planning, effective execution, and a well-coordinated party machinery stretching from the village level to the national leadership.

The high-level meeting brought together district chairpersons, city and municipal leaders, and division heads as part of final preparations for President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Dressed in the party’s symbolic yellow-striped kitengi attire, Nekesa emphasised that the victory was not accidental but a reflection of the NRM’s deeply entrenched organisational systems and loyal support base across the country.

“This victory was planned, organised, and executed through strong coordination of our structures. From the grassroots to the national level, every leader played a role,” Nekesa said.

She highlighted the effective utilisation of the national voters’ register, strengthened party structures, and organised internal elections as some of the key pillars that enabled the NRM to secure another landslide victory.

Nekesa also applauded party mobilisers and supporters for their commitment throughout the campaign period, noting that their efforts delivered one of the most commanding electoral wins in Uganda’s recent political history.

Her remarks echoed sentiments previously expressed by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, who has been spearheading both internal mobilisation and international outreach ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

According to Nekesa, several foreign dignitaries from across Africa and beyond have already confirmed attendance following invitation efforts led by Todwong, with many reportedly eager to understand the NRM’s enduring political dominance.

“Many leaders across the region and beyond are asking how the NRM has sustained its leadership for decades. The answer lies in our organisation, discipline, and connection with the people,” she noted.

Using the same platform, Nekesa unveiled a comprehensive facilitation plan for local leaders expected to represent citizens during the national ceremony.

She confirmed that district chairpersons, city mayors, municipal leaders, and division heads have all been officially invited to attend the swearing-in celebrations at Kololo.

“These leaders represent the people on the ground. Their presence at Kololo reflects the unity and strength of the NRM structures nationwide,” she said.

To promote uniformity and party identity, all invited leaders will be required to wear specially designed NRM-branded attire during the ceremony.

Nekesa further revealed that all invited leaders will undergo accreditation at Nakawa Grounds beginning at 6:00am on the day of the event to ensure smooth coordination and orderly access to the venue.

She assured attendees that the party secretariat has already arranged transport, accommodation, and facilitation for all invited guests.

“We have planned for their movement, welfare, and coordination. No leader will be left behind,” she emphasised.

Accredited leaders will also receive NRM-branded T-shirts, which they are expected to wear during the ceremony, with strict emphasis placed on time management and adherence to the official programme.

On the communication front, the NRM has intensified nationwide mobilisation through the Directorate of Information and Publicity headed by Emmanuel Dombo.

Nekesa revealed that district leaders have been tasked with coordinating radio talk shows, engaging local journalists, and ensuring widespread dissemination of information about the swearing-in ceremony.

The mobilisation campaign also includes the use of billboards, placards, and digital platforms to maximise public awareness and participation ahead of the historic occasion.

“This is a national ceremony, and every Ugandan should feel part of it. Our structures are already on the ground ensuring information reaches every community,” she said.

She further assured the public that security and logistical preparations have been prioritised, with key routes including Entebbe Road, Munyonyo, and other access roads leading to Kololo already being prepared to ensure smooth movement on the day.

Authorities have also issued traffic management guidelines to minimise congestion, as thousands of Ugandans and international guests are expected to attend the ceremony.

As the country counts down to May 12, Nekesa maintained that the same discipline and coordination that delivered electoral victory will also define the organisation of the swearing-in event.

“This is not just a ceremony, but a celebration of leadership, stability, and the trust Ugandans have placed in President Museveni and the NRM,” she concluded.