Ex VP Ssekandi office ignites buddu’s TITLE HUNT

Ssekandi office ignites buddu’s TITLE HUNT as Mutebi delivers bold grassroots manifesto ahead of masaza cup

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

In a move that blends symbolism with strategy, the Office of the Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has thrown its weight behind Buddu County, handing the team a crucial lifeline of sports kits while issuing a compelling call to action that could redefine grassroots football ahead of the 2026 Masaza Cup.

Dispatched from Kingdom Kampala, the donation—comprising footballs and training gear—arrived not merely as equipment, but as a statement of intent: that Buddu’s pursuit of glory is now backed by deliberate leadership and structured support.

At the center of this renewed momentum stood Mr. Oscar Mutebi, Personal Assistant to the Presidential Special Envoy Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose presence at Buddu Ssaza headquarters transformed a routine handover into a defining moment of vision and resolve.

Accompanied by Kyanamukaka Town Council Mayor Ms. Zainab Nakidde, Mutebi officially delivered the kits to Buddu County Chief Mr. Jude Muleke (Pokino) on Tuesday—but it was his message that reverberated far beyond the ceremony.

With clarity and conviction, Mutebi framed grassroots football as Uganda’s untapped engine of transformation.

“Grassroots football is not just about competition—it is about identity, discipline, and opportunity. When we invest here, we are shaping the future of our youth and strengthening the foundation of our national game,” Mutebi declared.

In a tone that blended urgency with optimism, he dismissed the notion of ceremonial support, positioning the intervention as part of a sustained and intentional commitment.

“I want to make this clear—I am directly involved in supporting Buddu team, and this support is continuous. We are not here for headlines; we are here for results. Buddu must compete, and Buddu must win,” he asserted.

Mutebi’s remarks carried the weight of both accountability and ambition, as he challenged stakeholders to rise beyond passive support and actively drive the team’s success.

“Victory begins long before the first whistle. It starts with preparation, unity, and belief. Leaders must lead, fans must rally, and players must commit. That is how champions are built,” he added.

He further revealed that additional support—including jerseys and financial facilitation—is under consideration, signaling a long-term approach that could stabilize and elevate the team’s competitive edge.

Buddu’s rebirth: from resilience to dominance

For Buddu, a team long defined by resilience, the moment signals more than preparation—it marks a potential turning point.

Under the stewardship of Jude Muleke, the county has embraced early planning and structural reform, positioning itself as a serious contender in this year’s Masaza Cup.

Kitovu Arena playground will once again serve as the fortress where Buddu seeks to assert its dominance, with anticipated clashes against Kabula, Mawogola, Ssese, and other regional rivals expected to test their resolve.

The tournament, organized under the stewardship of the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, remains a powerful cultural and sporting institution—uniting communities while unearthing raw talent across the kingdom.

Yet history casts a long shadow. The painful 5-0 loss to Singo County in the 2015 final at Mandela National Stadium still lingers in Buddu’s narrative—a reminder of both vulnerability and unfinished business.

But Muleke insists this is a different era.

“We have reflected, reorganized, and rebuilt. The mistakes that cost us are now lessons guiding us. This team is ready—not just to compete, but to conquer,” he said.

The inclusion of new players, stakeholders, and the appointment of Mr. Steven Kawonawo as technical advisor underscores a deliberate shift toward professionalism and tactical discipline.

The bigger picture

Beyond Buddu’s ambitions lies a broader story—one that Mutebi was keen to highlight. His intervention signals a growing recognition that the future of Ugandan football lies not in isolated brilliance, but in structured grassroots investment.

In elevating Buddu, the Office of Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi is effectively championing a model where local talent is nurtured, communities are engaged, and sports become a vehicle for national cohesion.

As the countdown to kickoff intensifies, Buddu now stands at the intersection of expectation and opportunity—armed with renewed belief, institutional backing, and a message that echoes louder than ever:

This is not just preparation. This is a statement.

End.