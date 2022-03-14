Poultry farmers in Mbarara City North have received thousands of Kurioler chicks lobbied by their legislator Dr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari from government.

The move is aimed at boosting household incomes and give a push urban farmers amongst.

While handing over the chicks to beneficiaries, Dr Rukaari said it is his role to support government intervention programs that transform communities into middle income state.

“This is Government’s initiative and President Museveni’s intervention to help Ugandans get income at their homes. I want to encourage those who are already in Poultry keeping to share knowledge with the starters’’, said Rukaari as he handed over chicks to various people and groups who are already in Poultry keeping in his Mbarara north constituency.

The Kuroilor chicks are hybrid chicken breed which are good dual purpose value for both meat and eggs production. They grow faster and lay more eggs than the local chicken.

Rukaari asked the various farmers’ groups to continue embracing government programs and assured residents that his office will supervise and support these projects because of their good record in service delivery.

The MP who also happens to be the Consul for Morocco in Uganda, however noted that these birds provide an important component of food security and contribute to the country’s economic development more generally, the reason he is empowering farmers in his constituency.

‘’Uganda and other countries in the region opened up the economy and the resumption of various sectors has created more opportunities. Consumption of poultry meat and eggs has increased rapidly in past months. Growing demand has mostly been driven by opening up of all sectors locally and in the region, urbanization and rising incomes in East Africa which is an opportunity to our farmers who can even export poultry products’’, revealed Rukaari.

Beneficiaries including youth and women thanked Rukaari for the empowerment projects which they say would not only improve poultry farming in the area but generally household income.