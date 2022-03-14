Residents of Bucundura Parish in Kashambya sub-county, Rukiga District have raised concern about the poor state of Rugoma Bridge.

The bridge on the Kakirimizi- Butambi road connects to Rukiga and Rubanda districts. It was washed away by heavy rains in October last year and since then it has never been repaired.

The appalling state of the bridge has affected the movement of both people and their agricultural produce.

Sezi Atuheire, a resident of Kanyashagwe village says that they have on several times appealed to the district leaders to come to their rescue, but in vain.

According to Atuheire, residents are planning to construct a temporary bridge that they will use in the meantime as they wait for the district.

Muhereza Gaston, the Kashambya Sub County Councilor said that the district lacks emergency funds to work on the bridge. Muhereza advised residents to be patient because the bridge will be worked on.

The Rukiga LCV Chairperson Robert Mbabazi Kakwerere said that they are expecting money from the Road Fund and the bridge will be worked on in the next quarter.