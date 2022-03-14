Residents of Mbale City have raised a red flag over the increasing incidents of insecurity.

In the past three months, unknown thugs have been robbing and injuring their victims thus causing fear among residents. This is common on the streets of Nabowa, Cathedral Avenue, Manafwa road, market street, and North road.

Muhammad Mwanje, a vendor in Mbale Central Market says that he was waylaid and robbed of more than 800,000 Shillings by two men on a motorcycle.

Isihak Musamali, a vendor at Nabowa road attributes the incidents to police negligence.

Abdul Rahman a vendor at Nabowa road wants security personnel deployed in the city.

Ahmad Washaki, the Mbale Resident City Commissioner-RCC says that the City is facing a challenge of street kids who have turned into criminals.

He says that the kids snatch people’s phones and other properties, as well as break into vehicles.

Rogers Tayitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that in the last three months, police have registered over 20 cases of robbery. He also added that over 50 criminals have been arrested and produced before the courts of law.

Tayitika says that the police will ensure that there is security in the city centre. He also called upon the public to be vigilant.