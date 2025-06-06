JINJA: The Kasolwe Stock Farm, a multi-billion-shilling livestock project in Kamuli District managed by the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Databank (NAGRC&DB) under Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, has been labeled a “white elephant” by local leaders and residents. Concerns are mounting over the alleged exclusion of Busoga communities from the farm’s benefits, prompting calls for accountability and intervention.

Local leaders and residents claim that the facility, intended to boost livestock farming and alleviate poverty in the Busoga sub-region, is being mismanaged by individuals pursuing personal agendas. This, they argue, undermines President Yoweri Museveni’s economic empowerment goals and risks alienating the community from the ruling NRM party.

Concerns Over Local Exclusion

Critics highlight that top management positions at the farm are reportedly held by individuals from outside Kamuli and Busoga, raising questions about the disregard for local content principles. Stephen Mutege, chairperson of the Busoga Farmers Association, expressed frustration over the lack of access to resources and opportunities from the farm.

“How can a government project in our midst produce chicks weekly, yet local farmers, including those neighboring the farm in Kasolwe, cannot access them or benefit from training programs?” Mutege asked.

He emphasized that the farm’s operations appear misaligned with the government’s poverty eradication agenda.

In a viral audio recording, Mutege, a local herbalist and traditional medicine manufacturer, appealed for support to certify and fund his enterprise, underscoring the need to empower local entrepreneurs and promote indigenous industries.

Calls for Intervention

Residents are urging Hon. Florence Mutyabule, Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation in Busoga, and Hajji Farouk Kirunda, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, to address these concerns and ensure the farm serves its intended purpose. Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has also voiced frustration over the project’s shortcomings, noting its failure to transform the lives of Busoga’s poverty-stricken population.

Project Background and Goals

Established in the late 1960s, the 2,000-hectare Kasolwe Stock Farm was envisioned as a hub for agricultural excellence, providing farmers with advanced techniques, premium breeds, and market access. However, its influence declined over the decades until a strategic intervention by the NRM government.

In 2019, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, alongside the Kyabazinga of Busoga, HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, relaunched the farm with a Shs42 billion (approximately $11.5 million) initiative to revolutionize livestock farming in Busoga. The project aims to improve livestock productivity, increase household incomes, and reduce poverty for around 300,000 smallholder farmers in the region.

Ongoing Developments

The revitalized farm is undergoing upgrades to meet international standards, including the construction of a cattle dip, spray race, hay barn, and improved water systems. Plans are in place to establish a feed mill, milk cooling system, and equipment for producing yoghurt, cheese, and butter. The farm will introduce superior breeds of cattle, goats, and pigs, alongside community breeding services, artificial insemination training, and embryo transfer programs. Additionally, a fish hatchery, brooder ponds, and fish cage farms are being developed to promote aquaculture.

The project’s goals include increasing carcass weight, improving animal nutrition, and fostering knowledge sharing through a Centre of Learning and Excellence in Livestock Farming.

A Broader Vision

Funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, the Kasolwe Stock Farm is part of a larger strategy to transform Uganda’s agricultural sector and enhance food security. The initiative includes farmer mobilization, infrastructure development, and training, with 160 technicians already trained in artificial insemination.