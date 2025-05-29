KAMPALA, Uganda — The Musevenomics Conference 2025, a landmark two-day event, commenced on May 29 at the upscale Mestil Hotel & Residences in Kampala, convening policymakers, economists, and business leaders to shape Uganda’s economic future. Organized by the Uganda Development Forum (UDF) and partners under the theme “Sustaining Musevenomics: Navigating Uganda’s Economic Future in a Disrupted World,” the conference dissects President Yoweri Museveni’s economic philosophy, aiming to align it with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan IV. With sessions on industrialization, value addition, and inclusive growth, the event seeks to deliver actionable policy recommendations for sustainable development.

The opening session, chaired by Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, featured Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and UDF chairperson Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh). Dr. Fred Muhumuza, Director of the Economic Forum at Makerere University Business School, delivered a keynote tracing Museveni’s 10-Point Programme, highlighting its focus on education, agriculture, and security since 1986. “Musevenomics is pragmatic, people-centered growth,” Muhumuza stated, emphasizing its role in Uganda’s transformation from a low-income to a middle-income economy.

Day one explored Uganda’s economic opportunities, including booming coffee and gold exports, rising remittances, and oil sector investments. Speakers also tackled challenges like regional instability, global trade disruptions, and declining foreign aid. Gen. Saleh spotlighted the Parish Development Model (PDM), noting that by April 2025, 10,450 of Uganda’s 10,595 parishes received 200 million shillings each for agriculture and animal husbandry, fostering a monetized rural economy. “This is Musevenomics at work—empowering communities,” he said, linking it to Vision 2040’s middle-income goal.

The conference’s impact lies in its ability to bridge policy and practice. Discussions on industrialization highlighted Uganda’s stable macroeconomic conditions and UPDF-led infrastructure projects, such as roads and schools, aligning with Musevenomics’ globalized vision. Dr. Patrick B. Birungi emphasized value addition in agriculture, noting that coffee exports have nearly doubled since 2019. Private sector attendees, like Kampala entrepreneur Sarah Nakimuli, praised the platform’s collaborative spirit. “This is where we align our businesses with national goals,” she said.

Digital displays showcased Musevenomics successes, from rural electrification to agro-processing hubs, while panels addressed global disruptions like supply chain issues and health threats, including HIV/AIDS and Ebola. The conference aims to deepen understanding of Musevenomics, assess its relevance in a volatile global economy, and develop a roadmap for socio-economic transformation. Organizers committed to sharing comprehensive session documentation within two weeks and publishing a scholarly analysis of Musevenomics’ applications across sectors.

President Museveni will deliver the closing keynote on May 30, expected to outline bold policy directions. Social media on X reflects strong public engagement, with users like @MaamaKampala21 tweeting, “#Musevenomics2025 is shaping Uganda’s future with a powerful lineup.” However, some posts question whether Musevenomics can address youth unemployment and corruption without systemic reforms, highlighting a divide in public sentiment.

By convening Uganda’s top minds, the Musevenomics Conference at Mestil Hotel is more than a policy forum—it’s a catalyst for innovation. As Uganda navigates global economic challenges, the event underscores the NRM’s vision for a prosperous, self-reliant nation, setting the stage for impactful policies ahead of the 2026 elections.

