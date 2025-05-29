In the bustling town of Mukono, Uganda, Sarah Nakimuli’s small tailoring shop has become a beacon of hope and resilience for women entrepreneurs. Thanks to the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises (GROW) Project, launched in March 2023 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Sarah has turned her modest business into a thriving enterprise, employing six women and serving clients across the district. Her story is a testament to how targeted support for women entrepreneurs can break barriers and foster economic empowerment.

The GROW Project, a $217 million initiative funded by a World Bank grant, is implemented by Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MoGLSD) and the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU). It aims to address the challenges women face in scaling their businesses, such as limited access to affordable capital, inadequate business skills, and restrictive social norms. Offering a comprehensive package of services—including training, mentorship, grants, and low-interest loans—the project supports women-owned micro and small enterprises across all districts, cities, and municipalities in Uganda.

Sarah, a 34-year-old mother of three, started her tailoring business in 2019 with a single sewing machine and a dream to provide for her family. Despite her talent and determination, growth was slow. “I struggled to afford quality materials or hire help,” she recalls. “Customers loved my designs, but I couldn’t meet demand.” Social norms also posed challenges, with some community members questioning her ability to run a business as a woman. In 2023, Sarah learned about the GROW Project through a Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) in Mukono, a district-level network designed to connect female entrepreneurs with resources and opportunities.

Through the WEP, Sarah enrolled in the GROW Project’s free, ten-module training program, which covered critical skills like business management, financial literacy, and digital marketing.

“The training opened my eyes,” she says. “I learned how to keep proper records, price my products competitively, and even market online.” The program also tackled gender stereotypes, empowering Sarah to navigate societal pressures with confidence. She participated in community dialogues facilitated by GROW, where men and women discussed ways to support female entrepreneurs, fostering a more inclusive environment for her business.

Inspired by her newfound knowledge, Sarah applied for a GROW loan through Centenary Bank, one of six participating financial institutions offering loans at a maximum interest rate of 10% per year. With flexible collateral requirements, including movable assets like her sewing machines, she secured a UGX 10 million loan in early 2024. “The process was straightforward, and there were no hidden fees,” she notes. The loan enabled her to purchase advanced sewing equipment, bulk fabric, and hire additional staff, significantly boosting her production capacity.

Sarah also competed for and won a GROW grant for innovative businesses, awarded through a publicized, competitive process. The grant funded a small workspace expansion, allowing her to create a dedicated area for training apprentices. Through GROW’s work placement program, she connected with a master tailor who mentored her on advanced techniques, further enhancing her designs’ quality. “The mentorship was invaluable,” Sarah says. “It gave me the skills to compete in bigger markets.”

Her business now caters to schools, designing uniforms, and has tapped into the growing demand for eco-friendly, locally made fashion. Sarah’s enterprise aligns with GROW’s priority sectors, particularly manufacturing, and adheres to the project’s environmental and social standards, ensuring sustainable growth. “I’m not just running a business; I’m creating jobs and inspiring other women,” she says proudly.

The GROW Project’s inclusive approach also benefits women from marginalized groups, such as refugees and ethnic minorities like the Batwa and Ik. While Sarah is not part of these groups, she appreciates the project’s outreach to diverse communities, noting that it fosters unity and shared progress. The project’s emphasis on networking through WEPs has also connected her with other female entrepreneurs, creating a supportive ecosystem where ideas and resources are shared freely.

Sarah’s success has had a ripple effect. Her employees, all women, have gained financial independence, and her business contributes to the local economy. Men in her community, engaged through GROW’s community dialogues, now champion her efforts, challenging outdated norms. “My husband is my biggest supporter now,” she says with a smile. “He sees how my business benefits our family and community.”

As the GROW Project continues to empower women across Uganda, stories like Sarah’s highlight its transformative impact. With plans to expand into Kampala’s markets and explore export opportunities through GROW’s trade facilitation services, Sarah is poised for even greater success. “The GROW Project didn’t just give me funds; it gave me confidence, skills, and a network to dream bigger,” she says.