Barcelona, Spain – Uganda has marked a triumphant return to the global stage at IBTM World 2025, the world’s leading trade show for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry, held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from November 18-20.

The Ugandan delegation, led by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) in partnership with the Uganda Convention Bureau (UCB) and 10 private-sector MICE companies, showcased the country’s comprehensive offerings – from state-of-the-art convention centres and luxury hotels to professional conference organisers (PCOs), destination management companies (DMCs), safari lodges, and incentive travel designers.

“We are thrilled to participate in the IBTM World 2025… This participation signals a renewed, ambitious commitment to position the Pearl of Africa as a competitive and well-prepared MICE destination on the global stage.”

This year’s IBTM World recorded the strongest African presence in over a decade with Uganda’s pavilion drawing significant attention amid over 15,000 industry professionals and 2,500 hosted buyers. Uganda’s participation comes after a brief hiatus and aligns with the continent’s growing MICE appeal, with African events seeing 15% annual growth according to UNWTO data.

UTB CEO Juliana Kagwa emphasised Uganda’s unique blend of business and leisure: “We’re showcasing our vibrant MICE offerings, positioning Destination Uganda as the go-to for meetings, conferences, and events. The Pearl of Africa offers a complete 360° event experience – world-class facilities paired with unforgettable incentives like gorilla trekking and safari adventures.”

Key highlights from the Ugandan stand included:

– Promotion of flagship venues such as the Speke Resort Munyonyo Convention Centre, a modern facility that has hosted major international summits and features cutting-edge amenities.

– High-value B2B meetings with global buyers exploring new destinations for corporate events, association conferences, and incentive programmes.

– Emphasis on Uganda’s upgraded infrastructure and commitment to sustainability and innovation in business events.

The delegation’s efforts support Uganda’s National MICE Strategy 2025–2030, which targets USD 250 million in annual revenue from the sector by 2030. Tourism currently contributes approximately 7.7% to Uganda’s GDP, and successful B2B deals secured at IBTM are expected to create thousands of jobs while accelerating post-pandemic recovery.

As the three-day expo concluded today, Uganda’s dynamic presence – combining professional expertise with the country’s renowned natural beauty – has solidified its reputation as Africa’s rising MICE powerhouse.

Senior MICE officials noted that participation in IBTM places Uganda “at the table where the world learns about our upgraded conference capacity and new facilities.”

With the global MICE industry rebounding strongly, Uganda is poised to capture a larger share of international events, inviting the world to “Explore Uganda” for unforgettable business experiences immersed in the heart of Africa.