Steel, Ambition, and Vision: Inside Kampala’s Active Construction Boom – November 2025

In a country where headlines are often dominated by politics, a quieter revolution is unfolding in concrete, glass, and steel. While many Ugandans debate governance and elections, a new generation of business leaders is rewriting the physical story of the nation. Across Kampala’s Central Business District (CBD), cranes rise where old arcades stood, foundations are dug deeper than ever before, and investors are proving that prosperity can be built — literally. This feature captures the men behind that transformation — John Bosco Muwonge, Godfrey Kirumira, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Hamis Kiggundu, and Sentongo Haruna — and documents how, as of November 2025, their projects are reshaping Uganda’s capital with purpose and ambition.

As Kampala grows, these developers represent the country’s silent but determined builders — men who channel their wealth, time, and vision into tangible infrastructure. Their work is a reminder that development is not only political; it is also entrepreneurial, disciplined, and patriotic. Each site under construction tells a story of jobs created, land transformed, and confidence renewed. The following sections chronicle the state of Kampala’s skyline today — not through campaign promises, but through active cranes and rising floors.

John Bosco Muwonge: The Billionaire Builder of Ben Kiwanuka Street

Standing as one of Uganda’s most elusive and wealthy businessmen, John Bosco Muwonge — estimated to be worth over USD 1.8 billion — controls large portions of central Kampala. His flagship project, the reconstruction of the former Mukwano Mall on Ben Kiwanuka Street, epitomizes the new face of the city’s commercial redevelopment. Purchased for approximately UGX 250 billion (≈ USD 65 million) in 2025, the property has been stripped to its foundation and is being rebuilt into a 20‑storey mixed‑use skyscraper.

As of November 2025, engineers report the superstructure at 80 percent completion, with glass installation beginning on lower levels. The building’s design integrates three cargo lifts, energy‑efficient HVAC systems, and an underground logistics dock — the first of its kind on Ben Kiwanuka Street. Work proceeds under tight deadlines with over 1,200 workers rotating day and night shifts, supervised by a team of Ugandan engineers trained in Dubai.

Beyond Mukwano, Muwonge’s influence extends across Wilson Road, William Street, and Kampala Road. His portfolio — including Titanic Plaza, Jesco Plaza, and Mini Price Arcade — is under phased renovation, upgrading fire systems, elevators, and façade aesthetics. His total active investment exceeds UGX 500 billion (≈ USD 130 million). Industry analysts credit him with reviving downtown’s commercial pulse at a time when many investors were retreating to the suburbs.

Godfrey Kirumira: The Consul Who Builds with Discipline

As Honorary Consul of Namibia to Uganda and a seasoned businessman, Godfrey Kirumira represents the disciplined approach to construction in the CBD. His projects are rarely loud but always calculated. Along Luwum Street and William Street, his latest development — a UGX 95 billion (≈ USD 25 million) mixed‑use tower — is 60 percent complete. Its defining feature is an underground parking facility, an engineering first for the dense downtown grid.

Kirumira’s design team, working with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has implemented vibration‑dampening foundations and a concrete‑core frame that prevents structural transfer to neighboring buildings. As of November 2025, the structure has reached the fourth floor, and façade cladding is ongoing. The building will host retail, offices, and a hotel upon completion in July 2026.

Beyond Luwum Street, Kirumira manages properties across Rubaga Road and Nkrumah Road, integrating modern fire‑safety systems and elevators in aging arcades. His insistence on engineering compliance has earned him a reputation as one of the most safety‑conscious developers in Uganda.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia: The Architect of Institutional Confidence

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia’s projects symbolize the confidence of Uganda’s private sector. Through the Ruparelia Group, Sudhir has anchored the Nakasero Hill skyline with the Pearl Business Park — a UGX 220 billion (≈ USD 57 million) twin‑tower complex designed for multinational tenants. Tower Two reached 70 percent completion in November 2025, with curtain‑wall installation underway and fit‑outs beginning on the lower levels.

Nearby, Kingdom Kampala continues to attract regional tenants, while plans for a UGX 60 billion (≈ USD 15 million) parking and conference annex are under review. Sudhir’s additional projects, such as the One‑10 Apartments and the upcoming Pearl Residences, signal a shift toward luxury mixed‑use developments targeting diaspora investors. His construction partnership with ROKO Construction ensures precision engineering and adherence to international safety codes.

Sudhir’s post‑Crane Bank comeback has been marked by diversification — hospitality, education, and commercial real estate — making him a pillar of confidence for the economy. With an estimated UGX 400 billion (≈ USD 104 million) under active construction, he stands as proof that Ugandan capital can finance world‑class infrastructure without foreign dominance.

Hamis Kiggundu: The Visionary Along Nakivubo Channel

No single developer has drawn as much public attention in 2025 as Hamis Kiggundu — ‘Ham’ to the streets — whose UGX 180 billion (≈ USD 47 million) masterplan for the Nakivubo Channel corridor seeks to turn a polluted drainage trench into a modern commercial boulevard. The project, integrated with the renovation of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, spans from Kisekka Market to Queen’s Way Fire Station.

As of November 2025, decking works cover 60 percent of the channel’s length, with structural columns rising to support future retail floors. Kiggundu’s design introduces flood‑control tunnels beneath landscaped walkways, combining urban drainage with public commerce. Despite regulatory debates, the development has gained cautious KCCA support under strict environmental monitoring.

Parallel to the channel project, Ham has completed 90 percent of Ham Towers expansion and progressed on the Ham Shopping Grounds extension toward Nakivubo Place. Combined, his ongoing works employ over 2,500 construction workers and subcontractors. Kiggundu’s projects have become case studies in Ugandan ambition — bold, patriotic, and controversial.

Sentongo Haruna: The New Face of Kampala’s Mid‑City Boom

Amid Kampala’s skyline race, Sentongo Haruna has distinguished himself as the entrepreneur building for ordinary Ugandans. Through Haruna Enterprises (U) Ltd, he manages a network of markets, towers, and malls that are physically transforming the mid‑city belt between Kisenyi, Arua Park, and Nakasero. By November 2025, four major projects are simultaneously active under his leadership.

At Arua Park, Phase II of the Haruna Complex — valued at UGX 110 billion (≈ USD 29 million) — is 75 percent complete, featuring over 600 shops and offices. The site operates three cranes and employs 700 workers. On Mwanga II Road in Kisenyi, another Haruna project dedicated to logistics stores and small‑business workshops has reached roof level, marking 60 percent progress. The UGX 80 billion (≈ USD 21 million) project provides affordable space to traders displaced by other redevelopments.

His most ambitious undertaking, the Nakasero Towers Project, is at foundation stage with a budget of UGX 150 billion (≈ USD 39 million). It will merge retail, offices, and serviced apartments, reflecting a move toward modern mixed‑use developments. Across all sites, Haruna prioritizes Ugandan labour and sustainable practices such as solar roofing and rainwater harvesting.

Beyond construction, Haruna’s ‘Develop Uganda’ initiative uses social platforms to inspire entrepreneurship and patriotism, reminding Ugandans that building is an act of national service. Collectively, his 2025 portfolio surpasses UGX 400 billion (≈ USD 104 million).

Beyond Private Projects: Kampala’s Public Works in 2025

KCCA’s infrastructural drive complements private investment. The Clock Tower Flyover and Queen’s Way Interchange, funded by JICA, have entered final surfacing phases.

The New Taxi Park redevelopment resumed in October 2025 after a brief suspension, focusing on drainage and paving. Meanwhile, the NSSF Pension Towers Phase II nears completion, adding 32 floors of office space worth UGX 350 billion (≈ USD 90 million).

Together, these public and private works have created over 50,000 construction‑sector jobs in Kampala, according to Ministry of Works estimates. The synergy between KCCA’s drainage upgrades and private investment has improved mobility and property values across the CBD.

A Nation Building — One Floor at a Time

Kampala’s construction boom of 2025 is more than a real‑estate cycle; it is a statement of national resilience. While politics continues to dominate public discourse, these developers demonstrate that Uganda’s transformation lies in action, not argument. Their cranes, not campaigns, define the horizon. Each project — from Ben Kiwanuka’s glass facades to Nakasero’s steel frames — reflects confidence in Uganda’s ability to build for itself.

With over UGX 1.5 trillion (≈ USD 390 million) in active construction, Kampala has become one of East Africa’s fastest‑changing capitals. And behind every rising tower stands a Ugandan builder proving that ambition, discipline, and vision can turn a city into a symbol of progress.