Kampala, Uganda – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman and presidential flagbearer, launched the party’s 2026–2031 manifesto at a grand ceremony held at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo. The event drew top NRM officials, government dignitaries, and enthusiastic supporters, signaling the start of Museveni’s campaign for another five-year term in the 2026 general elections.

The manifesto, themed “Protecting the Gains,” underscores the NRM’s focus on preserving Uganda’s stability, economic progress, and socio-economic transformation. Museveni outlined key priorities, including diversifying energy sources through advancements like nuclear power for energy security, and promoting patriotism, Pan-Africanism, and democracy. “The NRM has sailed Uganda through turbulent storms,” Museveni declared, emphasizing wealth creation, job opportunities, education, health, justice, and regional integration.

The event saw early arrivals of prominent figures, including NRM Central Executive Committee members, the NRM Secretariat, and senior officials. Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, the NRM’s 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female), stressed unity and voter mobilization. Allied groups, such as the Patriotic League of Uganda, vowed to secure over 80% voter turnout for Museveni, highlighting the party’s robust grassroots support.

The manifesto launch follows Museveni’s recent nomination for the 2026 polls and coincides with opposition activities, notably the National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine’s manifesto unveiling in Jinja on the same day. The Speke Resort Munyonyo, a venue known for hosting major events, added prestige to the occasion. Museveni previously launched the 2021–2026 manifesto here, themed “Securing Your Future,” which also prioritized inclusive development and job creation.

Supporters expressed excitement, with many describing the manifesto as a “bold blueprint” for Uganda’s transformation. “Today, we protect the gains and build a prosperous Uganda,” an NRM youth leader proclaimed. However, critics raised concerns about accountability for past promises, fueling debates on governance and economic equity.

As the 2026 campaigns gain momentum, the manifesto outlines NRM’s vision for continued progress while cautioning against sectarianism. With elections on the horizon, attention now turns to how these commitments will shape Uganda’s future.