KAMPALA, March 20, 2025 – Uganda Airlines will launch direct flights from Entebbe to London Gatwick on May 18, a move set to slash travel times and boost ties between Uganda and Britain, the carrier announced on Thursday. The new route, operating four times a week, marks the airline’s first foray into the UK, a key market with a Ugandan diaspora of about 200,000.

Flights will depart Entebbe on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard the Airbus A330-800neo, offering 258 seats across business, premium economy, and economy classes. Departure times range from 00:05 to 09:25 local time, landing at Gatwick between 07:35 and 16:55 GMT. Return legs leave Gatwick from 09:40 to 19:05 GMT, arriving in Entebbe between 21:10 and 06:35 the next day. Flight durations vary from 8 hours 30 minutes to 9 hours 10 minutes.

“This is a game-changer for connectivity,” said Fred Bamwesigye, director general of Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority, touting benefits for tourism and trade. The route ends reliance on connecting flights via hubs like Nairobi or Dubai, with one-way fares starting at $475 from Entebbe and £395 from London, taxes included. Tickets are on sale now through the airline’s platforms and agents.

The launch follows years of planning, including a pivot from London Heathrow due to slot constraints. Since its 2019 revival, Uganda Airlines has expanded to 14 destinations, leveraging a fleet modernized with the fuel-efficient A330-800neo. Analysts see the Gatwick route as a bid to capture growing demand from leisure and business travelers alike.