President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment through vocational training.

According to the President, skilling is key to Uganda’s economic transformation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Bunyoro Zonal Presidential Skilling Hub in Kiryana Myebanyakalongo Village, Kimengo Sub County, Masindi District, the President described the initiative as part of waking up Africa from economic slumber.

President Museveni also tasked the populace to understand the government’s cause to establish zonal hubs as a catalyst for empowerment of youths and turning them into a productive Human resource.

He further instructed administrators of Zonal Skilling Industrial Hubs to increase the number of programs taught to students as demand for skilling programs increases.

On the other hand, President Museveni highlighted Uganda’s transition from exporting raw hides and skins to producing leather products locally, citing the Kawumu Tannery Factory as a success story.

“Previously, we were exporting raw hides, which were turned into shoes and belts abroad. Now, with Kawumu, we are processing our own leather, and the Bunyoro Skilling Hub is using it to make shoes. This is how we wake up as Ugandans,” he said.

The President also criticized the abuse of Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE) by some head teachers and parents, which he said had undermined its effectiveness.

He urged leaders to reinstate free education policies at both primary and secondary levels, ensuring that vulnerable children access learning opportunities.

To support youth in self-employment, the President announced that the government would inject funds into District SACCOs, enabling the young people to borrow startup capital for business ventures.

The Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja described the skilling hub initiative as a top priority under Uganda’s National Development Goals.

She noted that once students acquire skills, they will not only create their own jobs but also employ others, thus strengthening the country’s economy.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni thanked President Museveni for the great initiative which has enabled many of the young people to be skilled in various disciplines.

She explained that once skilled, the youth not only engage in gainful employment but are able to create employment for themselves and others thereby contributing to the welfare of their families and society.

“And so, as we commission this Youth Skilling Hub, we cannot forget to thank God who made this initiative possible because unless He builds a house, we the labourers, labour in vain,”she said.

“Human capital development is vital, in our quest to evolve from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country. Therefore, the skilling of our young population remains a top priority. This is why, every effort is being made to avail skilling opportunities in every part of the country as resources become available.”

The First Lady further noted that skills development has the potential to trigger economic growth, because of its ability to accommodate formal and non-formal training for the people.

“Those who drop out of formal education, still have an opportunity to maximize their potential. In addition to the many opportunities that Government offers through our formal education programs in the Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET) Institutions that are spread across the country, this Presidential Initiative provides opportunity to the vulnerable youth in our communities who may not afford to attend the formal school system for various reasons,” she said.

“I believe as we continue on this path, the Government will be able to equip its human resource for a productive economy, as well as reduce youth unemployment in our country. For a country that is endowed with both human and natural resources, our focus should be to equip our human resource with the necessary skills in order to unlock our productivity as a country.”

Maama Janet also called upon all able-bodied Ugandans to take advantage of the opportunity provided to acquire knowledge and skills to benefit themselves and their communities.

“With the enactment of the TVET Act 2025, the Ministry of Education and Sports will now be able to regulate programs like these, to ensure they benefit our people but also align with the intentions of the Government,” she urged.

“I therefore urge the management of this program to ensure that the provisions of the TVET Act are adhered to. Important to note at this point is the merger of the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) with the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) to form one assessment body for TVET named Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board. Going forward this is now the body to assess these programs.”

Furthermore, Maama Janet reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the Presidential Initiative.

“We are available to hold hands with you as you serve our people through this skilling hub.”

The Zonal hub Chairperson, Mr. Byaruhunga Cosmas commended the initiative, noting that the hub has already graduated 893 students in trades such as bakery, brick-making, hairdressing, welding, and tailoring. However, he pointed out transport challenges faced by students attending the hub.

At the same event, several beneficiaries shared their success stories.

Tibareka Granimer, who studied building and construction, said his certificate had enabled him to secure contracts which have enabled him to make ends meet.

Kobusinge Amanya, a tailoring graduate, revealed that she used Shs350,000 to start her own business, earning Shs50,000 daily, which now sustains her family.