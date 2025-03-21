On March 19, 2025, Speke Resort Munyonyo buzzed with excitement as it hosted its Global Recycling Day Initiative, a vibrant celebration of sustainability. Nestled on the shores of Lake Victoria, the resort transformed its lush grounds into a hub of eco-conscious creativity, drawing guests, locals, and environmental enthusiasts. This year’s focus was repurposing used glass bottles, a nod to the resort’s ongoing commitment to green practices.

The day kicked off with a lively workshop under the tropical sun. Artisans demonstrated how discarded bottles—collected from the resort’s restaurants and bars—could be turned into stunning décor: vases, candle holders, and even chandeliers. Participants, including children with wide-eyed wonder, tried their hands at cutting and sanding glass, their laughter mingling with the lake’s gentle lapping. By midday, a colorful display of upcycled creations lined the resort’s open-air pavilion.

Speke Resort’s management shared their vision, emphasizing how this initiative aligned with their eco-friendly ethos.

“Every bottle reused is a step toward a cleaner planet,” said the resort’s sustainability officer, her voice brimming with pride. Guests sipped drinks from glasses etched with the event’s logo, a subtle reminder of the day’s purpose.

Across X, @matookerepublic posted updates, praising the resort’s efforts: “Speke Resort Munyonyo turns trash into treasure for Global Recycling Day—sustainability goals on point!” Photos of gleaming glassware against the lake backdrop flooded the platform, sparking conversations about recycling’s impact.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, a bonfire flickered, casting light on the glass creations. Music played, and attendees swapped stories of their own recycling wins. Speke Resort Munyonyo didn’t just mark Global Recycling Day—it redefined it, proving that sustainability could be beautiful, practical, and inspiring, one bottle at a time.

