The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, H.E. Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, has hailed the outcomes of the meeting, emphasizing the importance of African-led solutions to the protracted conflict.

The meeting, held under the auspices of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on March 18, 2025, represents a significant step towards de-escalating tensions that have plagued the Great Lakes region for decades. The reaffirmation of the ceasefire initially agreed upon during the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Dar es Salaam on February 8, 2025, signals a renewed commitment to peace.

A Region Plagued by Conflict:

The eastern DRC has been a hotbed of conflict for over two decades, fueled by complex ethnic tensions, competition for natural resources, and the presence of numerous armed groups.

The M23 rebellion, which resurfaced in late 2021, has exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread displacement and a humanitarian crisis. Accusations of Rwandan support for the M23 rebels have further strained relations between the two neighbouring nations.

The Doha meeting builds upon previous regional efforts, notably the Luanda and Nairobi processes, which aimed to facilitate dialogue and address the root causes of the conflict.

The Luanda roadmap, brokered by Angolan President João Lourenço, emphasized the withdrawal of M23 rebels and the cessation of hostilities. The Nairobi process, facilitated by Kenya, focused on political dialogue and the disarmament of armed groups.

“Their engagement reflects true leadership and a shared recognition that peace, security, and stability are indispensable for the prosperity of their nations and the wider Great Lakes region,” stated H.E. Youssouf, acknowledging the commitment of both Presidents.

The involvement of Qatar as a mediator highlights the growing role of Gulf states in African diplomacy. Their ability to convene high-level meetings and facilitate dialogue has proven instrumental in fostering confidence-building measures. The AUC Chairperson expressed his “appreciation to the State of Qatar and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for their efforts in facilitating dialogue and confidence-building.”

Despite the positive outcomes of the Doha meeting, significant challenges remain. The effective implementation of the ceasefire and the disarmament of armed groups will require sustained commitment from all parties involved.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict, including the issue of natural resource exploitation and the reintegration of former combatants, is crucial for long-term stability.

Furthermore, the coordination between regional economic communities like the EAC and SADC, along with the African Union and international partners, is essential to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable peace process. The AUC’s emphasis on “African-led solutions to African challenges” underscores the importance of regional ownership in resolving the conflict.

The African Union has reiterated its commitment to supporting these efforts, urging “all stakeholders to maintain the momentum generated in Doha and to work collectively toward the full implementation of agreed commitments.” The AUC stands ready to “support and accompany these efforts, in line with its mandate to promote peace, security, and stability across the continent.”