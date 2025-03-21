Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dr. Orem emphasized UCI’s commitment to innovation, highlighting the establishment of state-of-the-art treatment facilities, the introduction of cutting-edge technologies, and groundbreaking research that is setting new standards in the fight against cancer.

Dr. Orem began by underscoring UCI’s dedication to expanding access to comprehensive cancer care services throughout the nation. “We are committed to taking life-saving services closer to our people,” Dr. Orem stated, pointing to the strategic establishment of regional cancer centres.

These centres are designed to reduce the burden on patients in underserved regions who previously had to travel long distances to the national capital, Kampala.

He highlighted the success of the UCI Northern Uganda Regional Cancer Center (UCI – Gulu), now fully operational and serving as a crucial hub for cancer treatment in the region. “The Gulu centre provides essential services – from diagnostics and imaging to surgery, chemotherapy, and palliative care,” Dr Orem explained, noting the significant reduction in travel burden for patients in northern Uganda and the subsequent improvement in cancer outcomes.

Looking to the future, Dr. Orem announced plans for further expansion. Construction is scheduled to begin in FY 2025/26 for the UCI West Nile Regional Cancer Center (UCI – Arua), the UCI Western Uganda Regional Cancer Center (UCI – Mbarara), and the UCI Eastern Uganda Regional Cancer Center (UCI – Mbale). “These new centres will bring advanced cancer screening, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy services to even more Ugandans,” Dr. Orem declared.

Dr. Orem then turned his focus to the technological advancements driving improvements in cancer care. “UCI has invested heavily in state-of-the-art treatment equipment to ensure our patients receive the best possible care,”

He cited the introduction of linear accelerators (LINAC) as a significant advancement in radiotherapy, allowing for high-precision radiation therapy with minimal damage to healthy tissues. “These machines are the gold standard in radiation therapy globally,” he added.

UCI is also pioneering molecular imaging and therapy in Uganda. Dr. Orem announced the commissioning of a SPECT CT scan and the ongoing construction of a PET facility. “These technologies will enhance our diagnostic capabilities, enabling earlier detection of cancer and more personalized treatment plans,” Dr. Orem explained. He emphasized that molecular therapy, tailored to the genetic makeup of individual tumors, will reduce side effects and increase treatment efficacy.

The importance of modern laboratories in cancer care was also a key focus of Dr. Orem’s address. “Our investment in state-of-the-art pathology labs is crucial for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment planning,” he stated. He highlighted the labs’ role in analyzing tissue samples, conducting histopathological examinations, and supporting cutting-edge cancer research. “This research is shaping the future of cancer care, not only in Uganda but across the East African region.”

Dr. Orem also spoke about UCI’s commitment to genomic research. “By unravelling the genetic causes of cancer, we are paving the way for personalized therapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects,” he said. He emphasized the importance of this research for understanding cancer development and developing novel, targeted treatments.

Addressing the institute’s progress in pediatric cancer care, Dr. Orem highlighted the establishment of a dedicated pediatric oncology unit. “This unit, staffed by specialized pediatric oncologists, provides comprehensive and compassionate care for our youngest patients,” Dr. Orem stated. He also noted the implementation of the latest chemotherapy protocols and the expansion of access to targeted therapies for pediatric cancers.

UCI’s commitment extends beyond treatment, with a survivorship care program designed to provide long-term follow-up for children who have completed their cancer treatment. “We are dedicated to ensuring that these survivors lead healthy, fulfilling lives,” Dr. Orem affirmed.

Dr. Orem concluded his speech by emphasizing UCI’s pivotal role in the development and implementation of Uganda’s National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP), established in 2024. “The NCCP provides a strategic framework for addressing the rising cancer burden in Uganda, and UCI is at the forefront of its implementation,” Dr. Orem said.

He highlighted UCI’s contributions to expanding cancer care services, establishing regional cancer centres, and enhancing screening programs, as well as its efforts to increase public awareness about cancer prevention. “Together, we are fostering a cancer-aware society that prioritizes early detection and effective prevention strategies,” Dr. Orem stated.

He reiterated UCI’s unwavering commitment to improving cancer outcomes for the people of Uganda and beyond. “Through ongoing investments in infrastructure, technology, and partnerships, UCI is well-positioned to continue leading the way in advancing cancer care and control in Uganda and across Africa,” Dr. Orem declared.