A year of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Huawei Technologies is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. In Uganda, Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited has been committed to driving digital inclusion and sustainable development through innovative solutions and partnerships. This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report of 2024 highlights Huawei’s efforts in promoting digital literacy, supporting local communities, and fostering a sustainable ICT ecosystem in Uganda. Through collaboration with stakeholders and leveraging technology for social good, Huawei continues to make a positive impact on the lives of Ugandans and contribute to the country’s digital transformation journey.

Huawei DigiTruck Project

Huawei DigiTruck project is a transformative initiative that leverages public-private partnerships to drive digital inclusion and economic empowerment in Uganda. By equipping underserved communities with essential digital skills, the project contributes to narrowing the digital divide and fostering sustainable development. The DigiTruck project aims to provide free digital skills training to over 10,000 Ugandans over a span of three years.

The DigiTruck project was officially launched by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of Uganda on 8th March 2023, at the National Innovation and Science Centre, Kiruhura District. Up to date, the mobile classroom has expanded its reach to over 6,000 beneficiaries across multiple regions, empowering Ugandans with essential digital skills and fostering economic growth.

The Huawei DigiTruck is a 40ft solar-powered mobile classroom, repurposed from shipping containers and equipped with 21 laptops and network connection. Designed for remote and underserved communities lacking training facilities and power supply, it offers digital skills courses covering digital literacy (e.g., internet use, office software) and soft skills (resume writing, online job applications, business registration). Priority beneficiaries include women, young girls, youth, Jua-Kali (informal sector workers), and people with disabilities. The initiative aligns with Uganda’s national theme of “Equal Opportunities in Education, Science, Technology for Innovation, and a Gender Equal Future”.

The project, implemented with Uganda’s Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, aligns with Uganda Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan, aiming to transform the nation into a digital economy. Hon. Denis Obua, Government Chief Whip, praised the initiative: “ICT is no longer a luxury but a necessity. These skills will transform communities and fuel national development”

The Huawei DigiTruck project exemplifies how public-private partnerships can drive inclusive growth. By equipping Ugandans with digital tools, Huawei is not only fostering individual prosperity but also laying the groundwork for a connected, intelligent society. As Deputy Managing Director Gao Jian noted: “Through ICT, beneficiaries have become architects of their own destinies”

Huawei LEAP Digital Talent training

Formerly known as Seeds for the Future program, the Leadership, Employability, Advancement Possibility (LEAP) program was donated to H.E Yoweri Museveni during his state visit to China in 2015.

As Huawei’s flagship corporate social responsibility program, Leadership Employability Advancement Possibility (LEAP) program has been held consecutively since its first launch in 2016 in Uganda. Up to date, a total of over 50 Ugandans have benefited from this program through physical trainings held in China, and another 162 beneficiaries have joined the program virtually and obtained certificates over the years.

In May 2024, a group 9 Ugandans for the Seeds for the future program were flagged off together with the ICT competition participants by the First lady Maama Janet went to Shenzhen and Shanghai in June 2024. On 12th November, 2024, The Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja flagged off the other 5 Ugandan participants to attend the 2024 Huawei Leadership, Employability, Advancement Possibility (LEAP) digital talent training in Shenzhen China. The five, merit selected Ugandan participants, alongside with other global participants had the opportunity to explore and attend various trainings in areas of Technology and innovation, Discovering Huawei, Leadership & Career Development, Traditional and Modern China.

National ICT Job Fair

Huawei Technologies Uganda in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, hosts the annual National ICT Job Fair. The job fair was first launched in 2022. The National ICT Job Fair 2024 took place on 21st and 22nd November, 2024 at the National ICT Innovation Hub, Nakawa in Kampala. This annual event, now in its third edition, aims to bridge the gap between Uganda’s rapidly growing ICT sector and its talented youth, providing a platform for networking, skills development, and job opportunities.

The National ICT Job Fair looks at addressing the youth unemployment question in Uganda through the ICT sector. The Annual National ICT Job Fair also aims to be a catalyst for change, forging connections that lead to recruitment and career advancement. This unique platform will seamlessly bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, providing a space for networking, exploration, and gaining market insights.

In 2024, Huawei offered 11 internship positions with all of them now full-time Huawei employees and Huawei will continue to offer more of such internship opportunities. Huawei also provided 500 advanced ICT technologies training quotas for free.

Huawei ICT Competition

The Huawei ICT Competition is a global initiative that aims to encourage young talent to excel in Information and Communications Technology through structured training, industry-level exposure, competitions and driving digital transformation to help the ICT talent ecosystem thrive. The annual ICT competitions offer participants with cutting-edge Technology Trainings, Certification and Career Advancement, University-Industry Collaborations, Industry Exposure and Networking opportunities.

The 8th Huawei ICT Competition 2023–2024 Global Final was held in Shenzhen. The competition attracted more than 170,000 students from over 2,000 universities and colleges across more than 80 countries and regions, making it the largest offline competition since its launch.

The Ugandan teams emerged victorious as follows;

Grand prize: Network Track Team 1 (Gulu University and Muni University)

First Prize: Network Track Team 2 (Kabale University)

Second Prize: Computing Track Team 1 (Muni University)

Women In Tech Award: Network Team 2 (Kabale University)

This Ugandan team of 12 students was flagged off by the First lady, Minister of Education and Sports of Uganda Maama Janet K. Museveni on Thursday 16th May 2024, at State House Nakasero.

These outstanding achievements were celebrated at the Huawei ICT Competition Awards Ceremony on 23rd December, 2024 at the Ministry of Education and Sports Head Quarters and was presided over by Hon. John Chrysestom Muyingo, the state minister for Higher Education in Uganda. The colorful ceremony brought together some of the brightest minds in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), their tutors and the respective university Vice Chancellors as the students received gifts and awards worth forty million Ugandan Shillings.

Amb. H.E Oliver Wonekha, Uganda’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China congratulating the Ugandan participants at the global final in Shenzhen, China>

<Hon. John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education in Uganda awarding certificates to the global champions>

