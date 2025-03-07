As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, the Lango Paramount Chief, HRH Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune has expressed deep concern about the growing misuse of social media platforms.

In a message issued ahead of the occasion of International Women’s Day due on 8th March, the Paramount Chief lamented the alarming rise of obscenities, fraud, and recklessness on social media.

The celebrations with the theme “Accelerate Action For Gender Equality”, will be held in Kyankwanzi district as the national venue.

He noted that the women of Lango, once renowned for their decency, modesty, and meekness, are now increasingly involved in the spread of insults, abuses, and explicit content online.

The acclaimed civil engineer-cum traditional leader recognizes the vital contributions of all women in Lango, acknowledging their roles as daughters, mothers, and grandmothers who work alongside men to develop Lango and Uganda.

The Won Nyaci Me Lango stressed the need for individuals to uphold solid moral foundations, built on positive cultural values and norms, and strong religious and professional ethics.

He also urged the community to utilize technology in a manner that promotes dignity, respect, and empowerment for all.

“…we must remain committed to upholding the values that have always defined us as a people…,” the Paramount Chief said, adding, “…Let us use this occasion to reflect on our actions and ensure that we use technology to promote the well-being of our communities.”

He cautioned women against reckless consumption of internet content, emphasizing the importance of filtering information to avoid harming families and relationships.

“…we should not be blind consumers of the internet, technology like smartphones should be used to build, nurture, and strengthen relationships through sensible and responsible usage…,” Dr. Okune advised.

Furthermore, he appealed to younger generations to utilize platforms like TikTok to promote Lango’s rich cultural heritage for tourism rather than sharing obscene or pornographic content that conflicts with Lango’s values and norms.

Dr. Okune’s statement highlights the importance of balancing technological advancement with cultural preservation and responsible usage.

“…as we mark this important day, let us be reminded that only those with solid moral foundations, built on positive cultural values and norms, strong religious and professional ethics, will reap the benefits of technology…”, he appealed.

By promoting the use of technology to showcase Lango’s cultural heritage, he aims to preserve traditional values while embracing modern tools.

The Won Nyaci asked subjects to use this occasion to reflect on their individual and collective actions and ensure that they utilize technology in a manner that promotes dignity, respect, and empowerment for all.

He also used the occasion to clarify the true meaning of women’s emancipation which led to the creation of International Women’s Day by the United Nations.

He pointed out that women’s empowerment is not about competing against men or undermining their roles as some may mistakenly believe.

“…rather it’s about recognizing that men and women play complementary roles in society”, he explained, adding “…it’s about acknowledging the unique strengths and contributions of both men and women and working together to create a more equitable and harmonious world…”.

He also highlighted the importance of embracing women’s emancipation as a global movement that complements the African cultural values and norms rather than threatening them.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest alongside other national and international dignitaries to celebrate women, considered one of the greatest pillars of the global society as far as motherhood is concerned.

Dr. Okune’s recognition of women’s contributions and his appeal to younger generations demonstrate his commitment to empowering these groups.

Commentators believe that by encouraging responsible technology use and cultural promotion, the Won Nyaci seeks to provide women and youth with opportunities for growth, development, and positive impact.

Dr. Odongo Okune also praised the ruling NRM government under President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady, Mrs. Janet Kataha Museveni who is also the Education and Sports Minister, for their relentless efforts in promoting and protecting girls and women in Uganda.

He listed various initiatives, such as affirmative action in education, leadership, business, and trade, that have had a positive impact on the citizens.

Dr Okune specifically commended the Parish Development Model (PDM) for benefiting many women in Lango and generating hope and optimism in the sub-region, which has a population of approximately 2.7 million people, according to the 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

He also acknowledged the individual contributions of remarkable women in Lango and Uganda, including Mama Miria Kalule Obote, the former First Lady, who mentored many women and men.

Dr Odongo Okune made special recognition of two formidable daughters of Lango: Hon Betty Amongi the Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister and Hon Dr Jane Ruth Aceng the Minister of Health for their contributions.

Other notable women mentioned include the late Major Jenty Aol who served in the defunct UNLA, the late Hon. Cecilia Barba Atim-Ogwal, former Dokolo Woman MP, the late Hon Betty Okwir-Okullo, the former MP/Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Lady Justice Hellen Obura, Lady Justice Mary Maitum and Hon Rebecca Amuge Otengo (former MP and Minister), now serving as Uganda’s ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, a position which makes her Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the African Union(AU), among others.

The dynamic Kole District Woman MP Hon Judith Alyek who chairs the Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG) and Dr Florence Ebila and Prof Betty Akulu Ezati of Makerere University also stood out on the list of Lango women of valour cited by the Won Nyaci.

The list also includes Hon Beatrice Amongi Lagada who served as headteacher St Catherine Girls School, Oyam District Woman MP, director at the NRM secretariat and now a member of board of directors at the state-owned National Medical Stores (NMS).

It’s worth noting that Dr. Okune has been involved in various initiatives promoting peace, unity, and development in the sub region.

The celebrations aim to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, and to recognize the contributions of women to society.

The Paramount Chief’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible social media use and the need to promote positive values and behaviors online.

He says women’s emancipation is about breaking free from oppressive restrictions like girls or women being forbidden from eating meat or chicken, achieving self-esteem or self-determination and gaining autonomy.

In todays globalized world, Dr Odongo Okune says cultural exchange and evolution are inevitable and that its up to individuals to filter what they adopt and what they discard.

He says the process allows communities to preserve their cultural heritage while embracing positive changes that promote gender equality and social justice.

According to experts, women’s emancipation has been shown to have numerous benefits including economic empowerment, social equality and educational opportunities.

Dr Okune says while there are immense benefits of the rapid expansion of the digital realm like connectivity to education, trade and economic opportunities, there have also been grounds for gender-based violence.