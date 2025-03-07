In a rapidly evolving global economy, locally made products are no longer confined to domestic markets. With the right skills and mindset, a country can transform its workforce into a production powerhouse, catering to both local and international demand. Uganda is steadily moving in this direction, thanks to initiatives such as the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child, which is not only changing lives but also redefining the narrative of technical education and employment in the country.

Many great ideas often go unnoticed in their infancy. They are sometimes dismissed as impractical, only to prove their worth when they grow into impactful projects. The idea of skilling Ugandan youth, particularly young women, was met with scepticism in its early days. However, the programme has now gained remarkable traction, and many are eager to be part of its success. By equipping girls and boys with practical skills in tailoring, weaving, embroidery, shoemaking, hairdressing, bakery, and other trades, the initiative is empowering a generation that would have otherwise been left behind.

Globally, nations that have prioritised technical and vocational education have reaped immense benefits. Take Germany, for example, its dual education system combines theoretical knowledge with practical training, ensuring that graduates enter the workforce with skills that align with industry demands. Similarly, China has invested heavily in vocational training, contributing to its rapid industrialisation and economic expansion. Uganda can take inspiration from these models and refine its skilling programmes to enhance productivity and innovation.

When President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl Child at the Northern Wing of Wandegeya Market, he emphasised that such programmes are essential for achieving Uganda’s middle-income aspirations. Indeed, after securing peace and stability, the next logical step is to empower the people economically. The President urged elected leaders to take an active role in their communities, helping to stimulate development and wealth creation. Their support is crucial in ensuring the sustainability and expansion of skilling initiatives across the country.

Since its inception in 2017 under the directive of State House Uganda, the programme has targeted underprivileged girls and boys, those who have dropped out of school, those without formal education, unemployed young women, and orphans. By providing free training, along with meals at the centres to ease the financial burden, the initiative is fostering a sense of dignity and purpose among its beneficiaries. The age bracket of 15 to 30 years ensures that even young mothers and struggling youth get a second chance at building a stable livelihood.

Beyond personal empowerment, skilling is critical for Uganda’s socio-economic growth.

Youth unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges in the country, with many young people struggling to find formal employment. Skilling equips them with marketable abilities, enabling them to either secure jobs or become self-employed entrepreneurs. The impact of this cannot be overstated, entrepreneurship drives local economies, reduces dependency, and fosters innovation. Those trained at the Kampala centres have already started making remarkable contributions to various industries.

A case in point is the Mulago Skilling Centre, where 11 different trades are taught to students from Nakawa, Central, and Kawempe, among other divisions. Currently, 783 students are enrolled at the center.

These young women are not just learning theoretical skills; they are producing high-quality products that rival imported goods.

During a recent exhibition, students showcased exceptional craftsmanship, beautiful clothes made from Ugandan cotton, durable shoes crafted from premium leather sourced from Kawumu Tannery, and even major contracts such as tailoring Makerere University graduation gowns and the uniforms for drivers of delegates at the NAM Summit and G77 meetings.

The significance of these achievements cannot be ignored. If young Ugandans can attain such proficiency in just six months and earn a Level One certificate through the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), equating to an O-Level qualification, then there is no reason why Uganda should continue to rely heavily on imported goods. If scaled up, this initiative has the potential to turn Uganda into a leading exporter of locally made products.

The model being implemented in Kampala has proven its effectiveness. Over 50,000 youths have been trained through the various skilling centres, and many have successfully established their own businesses.

Recognising this success, the government has already rolled out about 19 zonal industrial hubs throughout the country. Each hub accommodates between 200 and 300 trainees, complete with dormitory facilities for those coming from distant areas. This expansion ensures that skilling opportunities reach more young people, particularly in rural areas, where unemployment and poverty levels remain high.

A key component that should be integrated into these training programmes is financial literacy. Many skilled artisans struggle to scale their businesses due to poor financial management and limited market access. By teaching business planning, bookkeeping, and marketing strategies, the skilling initiative can create a new breed of entrepreneurs who not only produce quality goods but also know how to sustain and grow their businesses.

Dr. Katana, the head of skilling, has consistently emphasised that Uganda has the potential to be both a producer and a consumer nation. His sentiments resonate with a growing need for economic self-reliance. If Uganda fully embraces local production and actively pushes its products onto the global market, the benefits will be immense, job creation, increased export revenue, reduced import dependency, and overall economic growth.

It is high time Ugandans embraced vocational training as a respectable and viable career path. Society must move away from the outdated notion that only university degrees guarantee success. With the world increasingly valuing practical skills, a well-trained artisan can earn as much, if not more, than a degree holder in a saturated job market.

The Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child and the industrial hubs are more than just social programmes, they are a powerful tool for economic transformation. These initiatives are creating a generation of skilled individuals who are ready to compete on the world stage.

By expanding and refining this initiative, Uganda can position itself as a hub for high-quality, locally made products. The journey towards a self-reliant and prosperous Uganda starts with empowering its people, and skilling is the most effective way to achieve this vision and we should all remember that if all the idle and unproductive youths are made productive, the country will grow at the speed we want it to grow at.

Michael Woira

Patriotic Ugandan