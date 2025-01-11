Airtel Uganda, in close collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has laid a foundation stone for future collaborative initiatives aimed at boosting ICT access and innovation in Uganda.

This was during a courtesy visit by Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, Mr. Soumendra Sahu (fondly known as Som), to UCC’s Executive Director, Hon. Nyombi Thembo, yesterday.

Hon. Nyombi extended a warm welcome to Mr. Sahu, expressing his optimism about the partnership between UCC and Airtel Uganda. He assured the Managing Director of UCC’s continuous support in ensuring that Airtel Uganda delivers on its mandate while complying with Uganda’s regulatory framework. Hon. Nyombi also took the opportunity to commend Airtel Uganda for its exceptional compliance, which was recently recognized with the issuance of the 2024 Compliance Certificate.

In his remarks, Hon. Nyombi emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach between UCC and private sector players like Airtel Uganda. He noted that such partnerships are crucial for expanding access to ICT services, fostering innovation, and safeguarding the public interest. The UCC is committed to working alongside industry players to develop products that meet the evolving needs of the Ugandan people.

Mr. Sahu, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude for the warm reception, reflecting on the generosity and hospitality of the Ugandan people, whom he feels privileged to serve. He reaffirmed Airtel Uganda’s commitment to enhancing service delivery, ensuring that it meets the country’s growing communication needs while complying with regulatory standards.

A key point raised by Mr. Sahu during the meeting was the need to further drive the adoption of smartphones and other ICT devices across Uganda. He urged UCC to consider measures that would reduce the average cost of communication, making digital services more affordable for a larger segment of the population. Mr. Sahu stressed that such initiatives would have a profound impact on the country’s socioeconomic transformation, helping bridge the digital divide.

Mr. Sahu was accompanied by Mr. Godfrey Bakibinga, Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs, and Mr. David Birungi, Public Relations Manager, both of whom are pivotal to Airtel Uganda’s operations. On the UCC side, Hon. Nyombi was joined by key officials, including Ms. Susan Wegoye, Commission Secretary and Director of Legal Affairs, Mr. Ibrahim Bbosa, Head of Public and International Affairs, and Mr. Geoffrey Sengendo, Principal Personal Assistant to the Executive Director.

This meeting signals the beginning of an exciting chapter in the partnership between Airtel Uganda and UCC, focused on accelerating digital transformation and enhancing ICT access for all Ugandans. Both organizations are committed to working together to realize these goals, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every corner of the country.

