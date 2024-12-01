Kampala youths from the Ghettos of Kisenyi, Mengo and Kamwokya have been implored to embrace and actively engage in government programmes such as Emyooga and Parish Development Model if they’re to cause a change in their livelihoods for the better.

The rallying call was Saturday made by the Senior Presidential Advisor and Manager of the Office of the National Chairman led by SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo at the closure of Kampala Youth Convention held at Kaazi Camping site in Makindye Ssaabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District.

Speaking to the 500+ youths who gathered at the Campsite, Hajjat Hadijah challenged youths to ensure they benefit from these wealth programmes established by the NRM government led by Jajja wa’Bazzukulu President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni purposely for the socioeconomic transformation of the wanainchi.

“I came here to tell you that those programs [Emyooga and PDM] are here for you. Don’t sit back and lament that the government doesn’t care about you, stand up and actively take part in these programmes by reaching out to your local leaders,” Hajjat Namyalo said.

Adding on the call, Hajjat directed the youths to report to area security offices in case anyone in charge of these programmes attempts to sabotage the beneficial process by asking for money to be considered or kickback deductions on the set amount.

“No one should ask for a single club to be considered, simply go through the formal process, have a plan for the money, and you’ll be set to the economic transformation journey, anyone who dares to sabotage the programs should be reported to police authorities,” she said.

Namyalo’s message was re-echoed by the Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda and Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru who preached discipline as being key for the youths if they are to realize personal development as well as attracting lucrative opportunities for their own benefits.

During the two day camp, the youths were empowered with life skills, mentorship and financial management tips for self development and improved livelihoods from speakers of the day who included Acting KCCA ED Frank Rusa, Police Director for Welfare SCP Hadijah Namutebi among others.

The function ended with the handover of four brand new motorcycles from the ONC Boss to four youth groups courtesy of Honda by Markh Investments, plus a host of startup capital items including hair dryers, sewing machines, automobile tools, among others.

Hajjat Namyalo re-echoed ONC’s mission of registering massive victory for President Museveni in Kampala come 2026 and urged the youths not to be misled by political opportunists who are after selfish interests but to stay focused as per the ONC brand of #TovaKuMain2026

Namyalo also asked the youths to vote for the ruling NRM Party in all positions in their localities which will ensure they get the best service delivery as far as wealth creation initiatives are concerned.