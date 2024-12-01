The Minister of State for Privatization and Investment,Evelyn Anite on Thursday promised to avail free land to Ugandan entrepreneurs engaged in the manufacturing of goods. She made the remarks at Golf Course Hotel on Thursday, while officiating as guest of Honor at the “Doing Business Forum”, which brought together Ugandan business entrepreneurs together with Ministry of Finance and Economic Development officials, plus that of Lands and Urban Development to discuss achievements and challenges faced by the Private Sector. Also present at the Forum were representatives from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) and Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

“Government has established 25 Industrial Parks Countrywide to benefit both indigenous and foreign investors. Government has land in Jinja, Kisoro, Lango, Karamoja and Kapchorwa among many others”, she said.

She told members of the private sector that the Government embarked on lowering the cost of doing business from July 2023, where Ugandan investors who invest 30 percent in their business can access Loans from commercial banks without any difficulties and at a lower interest rate.

Minister Anite called on URSB to carry out registration of businesses at Local Government Level to facilitate business people from the burden of traveling to Kampala to register their businesses. She also called on ERA to reduce the cost of electricity for manufacturers to attract many investors.

Mr. Lenin Victor, Ministry of Lands representative at the forum encouraged members of the private sector to utilize the ministry’s Digital Land Information System portal when buying land for investment, to avoid falling victims to scam related financial transactions, where a person buys land from a false land owner.

“ The digital Land Information System Portal which can be accessed online bears the names of the rightful land owner, land location or plot number plus other important information, regarding the land you intend to buy. I urge you to cross check land titles using this portal before parting with your money”, he said.

Mrs Patricia Bageine Ejalu, UNBS Deputy Executive Director, reminded members of the private sector the importance of observing UNBS certification of their products. She said certification of products is compulsory, as is enshrined in both local and international Laws, where Uganda is signatory.

“You will not have an impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) if the standards are not observed and implemented. There should be compulsory certification of all products”, she said.