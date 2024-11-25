Kampala, Uganda, November 2024 – Indomie, Uganda’s best-loved instant noodles brand, has once again solidified its position as a market leader by winning the Best Instant Noodles category at the prestigious People’s Choice Awards 2024. This marks the third consecutive year Indomie has been recognized for its commitment to quality, affordability, and accessibility. The awards ceremony took place yesterday at the Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking after receiving the award, Kennedy Omondi, Principal at Indomie Uganda, emphasized the brand’s consumer-focused approach. “Indomie is Uganda’s best-loved noodles, made primarily from wheat and available in delightful flavours such as Chicken, Beef and Supa Mojo (Vegetable). At Indomie, our promise is simple: quality above all else. But a promise alone is not enough; we consistently deliver on it, ensuring that every interaction with our brand exceeds expectations. We don’t compromise on quality, and we prioritize affordability and availability, making Indomie a trusted choice for millions of Ugandans.”

The Guest of Honor, Hon. Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development who was also accompanied by the Inspector of police, while representing the Vice President of Uganda applauded the winners for their significant contributions to Uganda’s economic and social development. “The People’s Choice Awards represent a resounding vote of confidence in the growth and development of Uganda’s manufacturing and services sectors under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM government. Recognizing at least 60 outstanding companies this year highlights the resilience and innovation of our business community. For this, we celebrate our investors and entrepreneurs who continue to invest significant capital in Uganda, assured of the government’s unwavering support.”

Indomie instant Noodles Uganda is officially distributed by Dembe Trading Enterprises Ltd, playing a critical role in ensuring the brand’s availability nationwide. Mr. Anil Damani, Group CEO, remarked, “We go to every part of the country because we want to make sure every Ugandan has access to Indomie Instant Noodles. Our commitment to making Indomie affordable and available is central to our mission of serving consumers across Uganda.”

The People’s Choice Awards are determined through extensive consumer surveys conducted across Uganda’s major towns and cities, with a sample size of 40,000 respondents. The recognition reaffirms Indomie instant Noodles’ position as a household favorite, celebrated for its superior quality, diverse flavors, and exceptional accessibility.