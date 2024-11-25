In a move that is set to shake up the political landscape of Dokolo district, Peter Ogwang, a renowned Kampala city business consultant and private entrepreneur in the construction sector, has announced his intention to vie for the LC5 chairmanship in the highly anticipated 2026 general elections.

Ogwang’s decision to contest is rooted in the popular Latin phrase, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which translates to “the Voice of the people is the Voice of God.”

This guiding principle has driven him to answer the call to leadership, following numerous pleas from elders, opinion leaders, and youth representatives who are counting on him to bring about positive change in Dokolo district.

He is set to present his candidature and manifesto under the opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party. UPC has a strong support base in Lango, being the home region of the party’s founder, Dr. Apollo Milton Obote.

It’s worth noting that UPC has a complex history, having ruled Uganda twice. The party’s first tenure was from 1966 to 1971, when it was toppled by Idi Amin’s military coup.

UPC’s second short-lived tenure was from 1980 to 1985, when it was again toppled by the military led by Gen Tito Okello Lutwa.

As Ogwang prepares to present his manifesto, it goes without saying that the Hon Jimmy James Akena-led UPC’s ideology emphasizes national unity, leadership, human rights, security, and social services, among other key areas.

Ogwang’s vision and leadership style are likely to align with these principles, given his background and experience in politics and community development.

It’s also interesting to mention that Ogwang’s decision to run under UPC is a strategic move, considering the party’s strong presence in Lango. This could potentially give him an edge in the upcoming elections.

As a proud son of Dokolo, Ogwang is well-equipped to drive economic growth and development in the district. His extensive experience in business and entrepreneurship, coupled with his passion for serving the people, make him an ideal candidate for the LC5 chairmanship.

Ogwang’s educational background is equally impressive, with a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Uganda Management Institute (UMI) and a Bachelor’s degree in Development Studies, as well as a Diploma in Education from Kyambogo University.

Before venturing into politics, Ogwang worked as a radio presenter at Rhino FM 96.1, Unity FM97.7 in Lira, and Kiira FM 88.6 in Jinja City.

His communication skills and ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds will undoubtedly serve him well in his bid for the LC5 chairmanship.

As someone who is deeply rooted in the community, Ogwang is likely to prioritize healthcare and development initiatives that benefit the people of Dokolo district.

It should be noted that Dokolo is one of the five districts in Lango selected to benefit from the malaria vaccination program, alongside Oyam, Kole, Alebtong, and Lira City.

Dokolo district formerly a county in the mother Lira was established by an act of parliament in 2005 and became operational on 1st July 2006.

Peter Ogwang’s message of hope and change is likely to resonate with the electorate, who are eager for a leader who can deliver on promises and bring about meaningful development.

As the 2026 general elections approach, his candidacy is expected to inject new energy into the political landscape of Dokolo district.

As an indigenous son of Dokolo district, Ogwang is driven by a passion for community development and good governance. He is committed to empowering others, especially the youth, to pursue their dreams and create positive change in the world.

Ogwang’s life philosophy is centered around the belief that every individual has the potential to make a meaningful impact in their community. Through his own journey, he has learned that perseverance and education are keys to unlocking this potential.

As a leader, Ogwang promises to pursue a servant leadership approach, characterized by accountability, transparency, and community engagement.

He believes in serving the people, not just holding power, and is committed to listening, responding to the needs of the community, and making informed decisions that benefit the greater good.

On political philosophy, Ogwang’s approach is rooted in the belief that governance should prioritize the needs and well-being of the people. He advocates for inclusive development that addresses disparities in all sectors.

With his extensive experience, impressive educational background, and passion for serving the people, Peter Ogwang is undoubtedly the visionary leader that Dokolo district needs.