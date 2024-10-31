Celebrating its 12th annual Black Friday, Jumia’s month-long campaign promises unprecedented discounts, limited-time offers, and giveaways, empowering Ugandans to embrace digital shopping and expanding the reach of online retail across the country.

“Jumia Black Friday is about making e-commerce accessible to all Ugandans, ensuring that everyone, regardless of location, can benefit from the convenience and affordability of digital shopping,” said Vinod Goel, Regional CEO for East Africa, Jumia. “Our partnerships with local sellers and brands allow us to offer exceptional discounts while promoting Uganda’s burgeoning digital economy.”

Beyond discounts, Jumia’s campaign is designed to promote digital inclusion by engaging local businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to tap into the digital marketplace. With a logistics network partnering with over 70 local delivery providers, Jumia ensures that orders reach urban centers and rural areas alike, bridging the digital divide and making e-commerce accessible to all Ugandans.

The campaign also fosters digital literacy and trust in e-commerce, empowering customers to leverage online retail’s benefits in a rapidly digitalizing world.

This year’s Black Friday promises more than just discounts; it’s a commitment to strengthening Uganda’s digital economy, supporting local entrepreneurship, and driving digital inclusion.

Jumia Black Friday 2024 is set to deliver an innovative shopping experience, connecting Ugandans across the country to the best of online retail and reinforcing Jumia’s role in Uganda’s digital transformation journey.

This year’s campaign, supported by brands like Hisense, Toshiba, Blue Flame, SPJ, CHIQ, SmartTec, SIMI, DFCU, and Liberty Insurance, will feature over 400,000 products with up to 60% discounts. Deals include essential and in-demand items, such as the Samsung Galaxy A05 at UGX 358,000 (down from UGX 500,000) and SPJ gas cookers at UGX 399,000 (from UGX 480,000), catering to diverse consumer needs in electronics, home appliances, and lifestyle essentials.