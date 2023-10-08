In a groundbreaking move towards gender equality and economic empowerment, nine corporate titans have joined forces in Uganda to launch the Advancing Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program.

Spearheaded by MTN Uganda, this initiative aims to revolutionize the business landscape by uplifting women-led enterprises and boosting diversity in the tech industry.

With an impressive goal of onboarding 250 women suppliers by 2025, this project sets out to bridge the stark profit gap that currently plagues women-owned microenterprises in Uganda.

A resounding call for change, AWE seeks to dismantle barriers that hinder women entrepreneurs, such as limited access to capital and labor, and sector-based sex segregation.

With the combined might of MTN Uganda, MTN Mobile Money (MOMO), The American Tower Corporation (ATC), UN Women, The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), dfcu Bank, Innovation Village, NSSF Hi Innovators, and Outbox, the AWE juggernaut is poised to leave an indelible mark on the business world.

Sylvia Mulinge, the fierce and visionary Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, declared, “This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to a future that knows no bounds. Together, we are unstoppable!”

With the zeal of a true revolutionary, she pledged to increase local spending on women entrepreneurs, transforming them into formidable players in the telecom industry.

Citing a World Bank study, Mulinge laid bare the stark reality: women-owned microenterprises in Uganda generate a whopping 30% less profit than their male counterparts. This is a travesty that the AWE program aims to obliterate.

But that’s not all. Women entrepreneurs in Uganda have been shackled by a plethora of challenges – from paltry capital and labor utilization to the oppressive yoke of sector-based sex segregation. It’s a reality that Mulinge, who just celebrated her one-year reign as MTN Uganda CEO, vows to change.

The AWE project is nothing short of audacious, aiming to have a staggering 250 women suppliers on board by 2025, with an initial goal of embracing 50 women warriors by the year’s end.

And here’s the jaw-dropping kicker: MTN Uganda is injecting a jaw-dropping $4 million (Shs15bn) into this groundbreaking initiative. This isn’t just an investment; it’s a roaring declaration that women entrepreneurs are worth every penny.

MTN, together with MOMO, will lead the charge, ensuring that women’s voices are heard, and offering a robust framework of training and financial support. ATC will fling open the doors to a world of business opportunities, while UN Women will stand as a beacon of awareness and partnership.

DFCU Bank, Innovation Village, and The Private Sector Foundation Uganda will form an unbreakable triumvirate, nurturing entrepreneurship, providing invaluable mentorship, and extending a financial lifeline. NSSF Hi Innovators will serve as the wind beneath the wings, offering brand support and financial backing.

In a joint statement that could shake the heavens, these titans of industry declared, “Together, we will rewrite the rules, ushering in a more inclusive marketplace, and onboard 50 unstoppable women by year-end, with a grand vision of 250 women suppliers by 2025!”

The partners, united in this revolutionary cause, spoke with fire in their souls. Adekemi Ndielli of UN Women Uganda thundered, “Empowering women is in our DNA!”

Charles Mudiwa of dfcu Bank proclaimed, “We embarked on this journey in 2007, and the growth has been exponential!”, while Alex Rumanyika of NSSF declared, “We’re aligning forces to make these businesses competitive and investment-ready!” Stephen Asiimwe of PSFU declared, “This is the birth of a movement, a revolution in the making!”

With a united front, these corporate giants are setting a new precedent, vowing to reshape the narrative of women’s participation in the business world.

This collective endeavor embodies hope, resilience, and a shared commitment to building a brighter future for all, igniting a movement that promises to leave an indelible mark on Uganda’s economic landscape.