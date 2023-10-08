In a pioneering partnership, the Centre for Research in Energy and Energy Conservation (CREEC) at Makerere University, in collaboration with the Centre for Endangered Languages, Cultures, and Ecosystems (CELCE) at the University of Leeds, and the Lonyo Arts Consortium (LAC), has embarked on the transformative “Mama Said Project.”

This groundbreaking project aims to bridge the divide between engineering and the arts, propelling the clean energy revolution and focusing on improving the lives of women, mothers, and girls in Uganda.

Empowering Women Through Art and Innovation

The Women in Energy Poetry Show, organised by CREEC and its partners, served as a powerful testament to the significance of integrating societal challenges into the realm of arts and entertainment.

The poetry performance shed light on the hardships women face concerning energy, particularly in Africa, where they bear the brunt of emissions from cooking and suffer from respiratory diseases. These issues often result in dire consequences, including loss of life.

Recognising the pivotal role that women play in energy consumption, the “Mama Said Project” aims to empower women to make informed energy choices and encourages their involvement as innovators in the renewable energy sector. The project strives to provide a platform for women to occupy a significant space in this critical field.

Addressing Environmental Concerns

President Museveni’s Executive Order No. 3, which prohibits charcoal production and trade in Northern Uganda, represents a significant step toward environmental protection. However, it has led to soaring charcoal prices, especially in urban areas. The “Mama Said Project” seizes this timely opportunity to disseminate information about clean technologies and assist communities in making sustainable energy decisions.

CREEC: Leading Uganda’s Energy Revolution

CREEC stands at the forefront of renewable energy research in Uganda, driven by a mission to facilitate a seamless transition to affordable, reliable, and clean energy alternatives, while ensuring equitable access for all.

CREEC’s unwavering commitment to delivering credible research findings that inform policy decisions and inspire sustainable energy projects demonstrates its dedication to revolutionizing Uganda’s energy sector.

By bridging the gap between academia, the public sector, and industrial partners, CREEC establishes a transparent avenue for the exchange of information, fostering collaboration and unlocking Uganda’s full energy potential.

A Transformative Initiative

The “Mama Said Project” represents a distinctive fusion of art and engineering, offering a transformative approach to tackling energy challenges in Uganda. It holds the promise of empowering women, safeguarding the environment, and advancing the clean energy revolution.

This collaboration among CREEC, the University of Leeds, and LAC serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter and more sustainable future for Uganda and its women.