Kampala – Bajaj Auto Ltd. the manufacturer of Africa’s No.1 motorcycle, has today launched the new 125cc motorcycle – CT 125 HD in association with M/s Nish Auto Ltd. and M/s Verma Co Ltd., the authorised distributor and principal dealer respectively for Bajaj Motorcycles in Uganda. The launch of the CT 125 HD, positioned, “The Heavy Duty Champion” marked the company’s commitment to provide 125cc motorcycle with the trustworthy performance.

CT 125 HD boasts many best-in-class features which include flat & comfortable seat, stronger suspension, low maintenance engine with centrifugal filter, zero maintenance 6amp VRLA battery, gear indicator and mobile charger. The motorcycle is backed by unmatched 1year/50,000 km warranty. With all this, CT 125 HD comes at an attractive price of 4.95 Million UGX.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Soumya Das, Vice-President, Bajaj Auto said, “Bajaj has been Africa’s No.1 motorcycle brand, and is trusted by more than 7 million customers. The new CT125 HD has been designed basis inputs from hundreds of Ugandan riders whom we regularly meet and continuously seek feedback from. We are very delighted to launch the CT 125 HD with the strength to carry 30% more load, power of 5 gears and lots of other advanced features.”

Mr. Arun Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Nish Auto Limited said, “Nish Auto, has established strongest service network of 1106 workshops and 18000+ trained mechanics. Our durable Boxer 100 has already ensured dominant position in the Ugandan market. We aim to further reinforce our leadership position through the CT 125 HD. This motorcycle is truly made for Ugandan riders and roads.”

Mr. Sanjay Verma, Managing Director, Verma Co Limited, added “Customers have always longed for a low maintenance 125cc motorcycle with strong suspension and I am thankful that Bajaj Auto has attended to the precise needs of the riders and given us such a great product, new CT 125 HD.”

The new CT 125 HD is available for sale at all dealer outlets nationwide and will be showcased across the country with a host of market connect activities.