In a moment that will be forever etched in the annals of history, Apostle Grace Lubega and his devoted team have garnered worldwide recognition and acclaim for an awe-inspiring feat.

On the hallowed grounds of the UMA Multipurpose Hall Lugogo, a resounding echo of applause erupted on the 30th of July, 2023. With unwavering determination and unshakeable faith, Apostle Grace and his team embarked on an extraordinary journey—a relentless cascade of claps, united in purpose and devotion.

As the clock ticked on, time seemed to stand still, each clap resonating with an unwavering resonance that transcended the mere act itself.

For an astonishing 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 1 second, their synchronized applause reverberated through the hall, an unbroken symphony of devotion and celebration. The atmosphere was electric, charged with an energy that words can scarcely capture—an energy borne of fervent faith and an unyielding desire to make their mark on history.

This record attempt has now been officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records.

Considerable speculation arose regarding the motives behind Apostle Grace and his team’s decision to undertake this extraordinary challenge.

Opinions expressed across social media and various platforms were polarized; some asserted that this endeavor served as a self-promotion strategy, while others, adopting a less biased perspective, sought to decipher the event’s essence encapsulated in its very title—’Clap for Jesus.’

Apostle Grace Lubega, the Vision Bearer of Phaneroo Ministries International, an influential ministry with a transformative vision to impact nations through the Word of God, eloquently elucidated the ethos behind this record-breaking attempt.

He remarked, “In our quest to bestow glory upon God, we remain steadfast in our commitment. Should anyone inquire about the purpose behind history’s lengthiest applause, may they come to realize it was a resounding ovation dedicated to Jesus.”

During that momentous Sunday afternoon, the team, consisting of no fewer than a thousand individuals, etched their names into history with each synchronized clap.

In the expansive parking lot of the UMA showgrounds, thousands more cheered them on, engaging in dance, song, prayer, and worship from a designated overflow area for non-participants.

Across the globe, several thousand others congregated virtually in the Manifest centers, participating through the Phaneroo YouTube channel and Manifest Television, all united in the shared goal of magnifying God.

As the weight of this accomplishment settles in, it is both fitting and prudent to contemplate John 3:16 (AMP): “For God so greatly cherished and esteemed the world, that He [even] gave His [One and] only begotten Son, so that whoever believes and trusts in Him [as Savior] shall not perish but have eternal life.”

To Apostle Grace, the clap for Jesus team, and the well-wishers, congratulations on this momentous and utterly astounding feat. All glory is attributed to God for this remarkable achievement!

Their resounding applause continues to reverberate, reminding us all that sometimes, the most profound achievements are not just measured in seconds, but in the unwavering faith that propels us forward.