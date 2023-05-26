Airtel Uganda has today re-affirmed their partnership with Transtel Uganda to provide e-sim enabled devices in Uganda which are available in the Transtel shops in Uganda. Transtel is the official authorized distributor of genuine, high-quality Samsung and Apple smartphones in Uganda.

Airtel Uganda recently launched the first eSIM service on the Ugandan market. The eSIM is an electronic or embedded sim that allows a customer to use telecom services of voice, data, sms and financial services without having to install a physical simcard. There are currently many phone manufacturers that are producing smartphones that accommodate eSIM.

For more than 15 years, Airtel Uganda, on its 100% 4G Network, has supported the digital transformation journey in Uganda by being 5G ready and eSIM service is the latest addition to this journey supporting device manufacturers that have transformed from physical simcards to digital eSIM.

eSIM will open a whole new world of Imagination on how users can connect, travel, and manage personal and business transactions on smartphones without having to carry more than one phone.

Transtel eSIM-enabled devices are also available to Airtel Uganda subscribers on device financing under their companies. Various companies can contact Transtel and arrange to provide these devices to their employees. The eSIM enabled models include Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and use them while paying installments.

Currently eSIMs are available at all airtel shops in Uganda and customers can access them with their valid national IDs.