Uganda Airlines is one of the aviation company to take part in the United Arab Emirates airshow.

Uganda is showcasing its A330-800neo (new engine option) aircraft which has become a pride of the country on the Dubai route.

The event held at Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport will be running from November 14-18, 2021.

Ms Lamar Shall Rahim, the Airlines’ Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Manager, A330-800neo fleet is the true symbol of Uganda’s culture and aspirations.

“The Dubai Air show is our opportunity to share our commitment to clean flying with a long-term initiative of flying green and reducing our carbon footprint in the Aviation Industry, as depicted through the improved efficiency of our A330neo fleet,” she added.

Ag CEO Jennifer Musiime Bamuturaki explained that the airshow provides the airline with a “unique brand marketing opportunity as the public will see its unique interior and quality features.”

“Dubai is our first international route and the airshow will be a unique opportunity to promote Uganda as a travel and tourist destination. Participation in this air show will provide invaluable advertising and marketing opportunities for the Airline, the destination Uganda,” Ms Bamuturaki said.

It has been revealed that Uganda Airlines will be signing a Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement with Airbus that will ensure on-site engineering, repairs and timely spare parts availability.

Shakila says, “In partnership with Airbus, Uganda Airlines is thrilled to be a part of this event and will further fortify it by signing a Flight Hour Services (FHS) agreement for after-sales support and training that will run for 5 years.

“Our A330-800neo fleet has secured its technical performance, safety, and integrated services like on-site engineering, repairs, and timely spare parts availability through this contract”.

It should be noted that Uganda Airlines successfully got Airbus A330-800neo aircraft included on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) fleet listing on August 21, 2021.

The Airbus A330 is a state-of-the-art aircraft has competitive features to make travel enjoyable and comfortable. The aircraft has capacity to carry 37 tonnes of cargo and 258 passengers.

Some of the wonderful features of the A330 include full lie-flat seats for the Business class, onboard Wi-Fi access throughout the aircraft, a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system with lots of blockbuster movies and increased legroom for all classes.