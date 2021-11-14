President Yoweri Museveni has called on scientists to spearhead the sensitization campaign of local people on Covid-19 and how to protect themselves as vaccination exercise continues.

President Museveni whose speech was delivered by his Vice President Jessica Alupo during the Heroes In Health Awards (Hiha)-2021at Hotel Serena on Friday said despite the outbreak of Covid-19, Uganda needs a healthy population since it is the cornerstone for improving people’s standards of living.

“Once the public is aware of the possible sources and causes of various diseases, it becomes possible to reduce the disease burden on our health care system. The health of Ugandans is a top priority of the NRM. Health is wealth. The NRM is credited for its effective handling of highly infectious diseases like Ebola, Marburg and Coronavirus disease. I had to instruct Dr. Monica Musenero of these Epidemics to spearhead efforts with other Ugandan scientists to use science to develop and manufacture vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, materials, tools and equipment to fight the current coronavirus and future epidemics”

He emphasized that everyone must become their own doctor and nurse in order to succeed in the fight against diseases. Giving an example of the past vigorous mass immunization campaigns, he revealed that Ugandans were able to kickout the killer diseases of polio, measles, diphtheria, tuberculosis etc. out of Uganda.

He also noted that the emphasis on disease prevention has helped in controlling the spread of malaria, cholera, in that Ugandans are now more conscious of the health benefits of good hygiene and following health guidelines like drinking clean and boiled water, proper waste disposal, eating fully-cooked food, sleeping under a mosquito net, clearing bushes around homesteads etc.

“The vigilance of the NRM Government when it comes to disease control and prevention has been shown by our efficient handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. We acted promptly to lock down the country and to educate Ugandans on the dangers of the Coronavirus and how to stop its spread. As a result, Uganda has been spared the nightmare of witnessing mass deaths as was seen in other parts of the world.”

On the same note, he also asked doctors and scientists not only to focus on Covid-19 because there is a new danger to the health of Ugandans arising from non-communicable diseases. Since there is an increase in lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle diseases or Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) include; diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), obesity and cancers.

“These are most prevalent in the urban areas where people have adopted behaviours which promote less body activity or exercise and eating fatty and processed foods and beverages. Non-Communicable Diseases are easy to handle through lifestyle changes. Therefore, the Ministry of Health should intensify its health campaigns to teach people the right diets for their bodies and the recommended forms of exercise for different categories of people. This will help us to counter the threat of these silent killers.”

Meanwhile, the Heroes In Health Awards (Hiha), are awards given to exceptional health workers for their tireless efforts in saving people’s lives. In this year’s awards, Minister of Health Dr. Ruth Aceng won the Health leader of the year award. While Dr. Joseph Epodoi won the Doctor of the year Award.

Other categories included; Nurse of the year, Midwife of the year, Allied Health worker of the year, Pharmacist of the year, Regional Health champion; North, East, West & Central and Award of excellence in Palliative care.