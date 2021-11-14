The crisis at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation(UPPC) is deeper than earlier believed if latest discoveries at the Entebbe based entity are to go by.

The minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda ordered for an investigation into a string of graft allegations in July this yea. She also interdicted the Board and top management of the institution to pave for a speedy and smooth process.

It has however been established that the parastatal which is already the subject of a Shs3bn investigation has been accused of defaulting on its tax obligations by the Uganda Revenue Authority(URA).

According to impeccable sources at the Presidency, the taxman body has further acted by freezing the accounts of UPPC with Stanbic bank in order to recover the money totaling to over Shs5bn.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The new development will most likely put more pressure on Babalanda who, during her inauguration affirmed her commitment to clean the parastatal after numerous reports of impropriety in the administration right from the time she was appointed to the presidency docket.

Last month, police detectives investigating the scandal were stunned when pictures of an official at the center of the probe surfaced online when he was dancing at a party in London.

Dr. Patrick Ibembe, the former Board member in charge of Finance, Marketing and Investment had claimed he was being treated at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi so as to protect himself from appearing for a statement recording at the CID Headquarters. He has since gone into exile, leaving the inquiry in suspense.