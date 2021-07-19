Payway achieved great success in revolutionizing the way people manage payments over the last 12 years since they opened in Uganda.

However, the recent exodus of workers has seen the fortunes of the company owned by Russians, look brim because reasons for the exits seem connected to the wrong things going on inside the company.

Payway in comments to our reporter, attributed their success to their employees.

Yet current and former employees of Payway don’t say great things about the company, which they accuse of exploitation and fraud by especially members of top management.

“We are always sad to see some of them go, regardless of the reasons,” a top manager at Payway wrote to our reporter.

If there is something digital payment company needs to change, it is the way managers manipulate its systems. This is done, according to a former company insider we dug out, to cover their tracks. However, telecoms that work with payway, know there are games the company plays because they are times when their payments are not balancing, a source at one of the telecom firms told Watchdog Uganda website.

However, massive resignations of senior managers sent a wrong signal to stakeholders. It was an alarm to investigators who are now interested in what is going on at the Forest Mall Lugogo based firm. Prior, the company was operated from Kibuli before it shifted to Forest mall in Lugogo.

Investigators are following leads on internal fraud, money laundering, system manipulation among other impropriety.

The chief executive office of Payway, Mr Alex Lacis who has been spending more months running the company from the comforts Russia, recently came into the company to take up his office. He however didn’t last long before he returned to check on his wife in Russia, and possibly convince her to come down to Uganda.

Before Lacis settles down, the most senior Ugandan at Payway, Rubogo Dan, the Chief financial manager tendered in his resignation after nine years in service. Rubogo was the insider person on the dealings of Payway for his Russian bosses and his leaving the company is a big blow to the firm.

But it is not Rubogo who went alone – Head of sales Mr Justus Mwangala threw in the towel, alongside Communications manager Mr Denis Nabende,Senior Accountant Andrew Atwinamasiko,C orporate sales manager Mr Maraka Jordan and several service managers.

Word has come out that some of these staff are leaving because they cannot be part of the racket that siphon money from the company.

Now the exodus indicates that there’s something these managers are running away from.

The collapse of Payway will affect several small operators across the country who depend on the operations of this franchise.

Payway however says some people left the company in 2019.

Payway says currently the functions of HR and Finance are outsourced.

“We are not planning on having in-house functions for those. When it comes to other hires we have: four new customer service agents and 18 new people in sales, including the new Head of Sales.”

Payway which started in the Ugandan market in 2009,now boosts of processing over five million transactions per month in 8 African countries.

Payway however declined to comment on the allegations saying that would mean talking about the case of unhappy employees.