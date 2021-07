Makindye Ssabagabo is one of the four municipalities of Wakiso District.

With over 83 Primary schools in the area, over 8376 students sat for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) 2020.

A total of 191 students had Grade U, and atleast 2184 scored Division 1

Atleast 823 Students scored F9 in Mathematics as opposed to 183 for D1 and 651 for D2.

Table below shows performance of schools in Makindye Ssabagabo in PLE 2020

Pos Schools In Descending Order Div 1 Div 2 Div 3 Div 4 Div U 1 Kasozi Junior School 38 0 0 0 0 2 Isamu Foundation School 31 0 0 0 0 3 Light Academy Primary School 37 1 0 0 0 4 Creamland Junior School 78 5 0 0 0 5 Mother Care Bunnamwaya Primary School 155 14 0 0 0 6 Landmark Junior School 19 2 0 0 0 7 Joy Primary School,Kibira 96 13 0 0 0 8 Kings Way Primary School 129 21 0 0 0 9 St.Noa Junior Boarding School,Zana 107 12 3 0 0 10 Nippon Nursery And Primary School 34 9 0 0 0 11 Kibiri Modern Primary School 67 20 0 0 0 12 Glory To Glory Primary School 27 5 0 0 0 13 Ndejje Parents Primary School,Kanaaba 31 12 0 0 0 14 Ndejje View Primary School 38 11 2 0 0 15 Ndejje K. Day And Boarding P/S 14 6 0 0 0 16 Kings Junior School,Seguku 18 10 0 0 0 17 Mutundwe Blessed Primary School 27 13 1 0 0 18 Firm Foundation Junior School 18 12 0 0 0 19 Hudah Springs Primary School 17 12 0 0 0 20 Christ Care Junior School 12 9 0 0 0 21 Kawemba Preparatory School,Ggangu 14 12 0 0 0 22 Charity Primary School,Seguku 43 34 1 0 0 23 Star Primary School 39 45 1 0 0 24 Standard Junior Primary School 25 31 1 0 0 25 The Modern Junior School 16 22 1 0 0 26 White Angels Primary School 34 48 2 0 0 27 Kigo Lunnya Primary School 117 144 2 5 0 28 Ebenezer Junior School,Ndejje 37 53 2 1 0 29 Springfield Primary School,Kibiri 22 32 1 0 0 30 St.Marys Primary School,Namasuba 6 16 0 0 0 31 Blessed Valley Primary School 10 22 1 0 0 32 Golden Age Primary School 19 35 1 0 1 33 Bertina Primary School 6 16 1 0 0 34 Citizen Boarding Primary School 30 46 7 1 0 35 Uadda Junior School 3 12 0 0 0 36 Najja Modern Primary School 7 14 0 0 0 37 St.Matia Gramma Primary School 24 22 0 2 2 38 Standard Primary School,Ndejje 26 40 9 2 0 39 St.Henrys Ndikuttamadda Primary School 21 72 3 1 0 40 Kibiri Catholic Primary School 31 95 10 1 0 41 Mb Primary School 8 27 3 1 0 42 Morning Star Christian School 16 83 9 1 0 43 Better View Primary School 9 27 5 2 0 44 Godfrey Fdn. Primary School,Bunamwaya 20 41 8 4 1 45 Godfrey Foundation Primary School 19 85 5 7 1 46 Masajja Primary School 4 20 1 2 0 47 Kigo Prisons Primary School 35 214 13 3 0 48 St.Kizito Preparatory School 5 24 6 1 0 49 Masajja Community Primary School 2 27 2 2 0 50 Bridges Primary School 6 20 3 2 0 51 Jacob Primary School 6 32 4 0 2 52 Ggangu Muslim Primary School 15 109 24 5 0 53 St.Matia Mulumba Primary School 26 96 27 14 0 54 St.Peters Primary School,Bunamwaya 8 36 6 4 1 55 St.Gyaviira Lweza Primary School 28 121 21 15 3 56 Lubugumu Primary School 44 344 48 28 6 57 Sseguku Primary School 31 159 16 9 5 58 Pioneer Primary School,Zana 6 48 8 4 1 59 Bunamwaya C/U Primary School 61 227 59 27 6 60 Abesther Primary School 5 37 6 4 1 61 Mutungo Kitiko Primary School 62 152 24 25 13 62 Zana Community Christian School 2 34 5 2 0 63 St.Andrew Ndejje Primary School 32 186 37 22 7 64 Masajja Modern Primary School 1 25 12 1 0 65 Masajja Umea Primary School 22 276 48 29 11 66 Brilliant Education Centre 3 13 5 1 1 67 Nyanama Muslim Primary School 44 207 39 31 17 68 Mbabaali Memorial Primary School,Ndejje 2 17 1 1 0 69 Miracle Primary School,Ggangu 16 52 7 3 10 70 Namasuba Catholic Primary School 4 25 5 3 2 71 Kibiri C/U Primary School 17 166 43 30 7 72 Bunamwaya Catholic Primary School 14 98 33 13 8 73 Lufuka Islamic Infant School 31 87 30 32 8 74 Blessed M.Nankinga Primary School 17 85 29 16 10 75 St.Mary Kevin Kajjansi Primary School 5 47 13 15 4 76 Mutundwe Oasis Valley Primary School 3 20 8 9 2 77 Busabala Primary School 13 164 55 35 20 78 Namasuba Umea Primary School 14 199 73 76 24 79 Ibun Masood Primary School 0 7 4 5 2 80 Anna &Tonny Primary School 1 13 10 10 4 81 Zana Parents School 2 8 5 5 4 82 Happy Times Primary School 2 10 9 5 7

SOURCE: Schools Uganda