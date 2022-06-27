Free bets have always been very popular bonuses among punters, and Betway has always made sure to offer them as an excellent incentive to both new and old players.

Betway is often counted among the best betting sites in Uganda and the rest of Africa, so if you want to use the site, it would be good to learn about its free bets and how to claim and use a free bet offer.

What Is a Free Bet on Betway?

A free bet is a bonus offer you can find on Betway and many other betting sites. The premise behind each one is simple — you need to deposit to claim the offer that acts as additional funds for betting. Often, you only need to register to get the free bet, like in the case of Betway.

The funds you get from a free bet are not like regular money, and they can only be used for placing a bet, usually by following a specific set of terms like:

A number of selections you need to add to the bet, like 3 or more

Specific odds your selections need to reach or go above, like 1.2 or more

Sports and betting markets you can use in your wager

How to Claim a Free Bet on Betway

Claiming a free bet offer on Betway is usually quite simple, especially if you already have an account. In that case, you only need to find the offer and claim it. But if you’re new, you first have to create an account, and here’s how to do that:

Visit the official Betway site. Click on the Sign-Up button. Fill in your details like your full name, email, and date of birth. Follow the process until the end, when you need to confirm everything to create your account.

Once your account is ready, you’ll have to verify it by providing the site with the necessary personal documents verifying your age, identity, and address. This is a typical KYC procedure every betting site has to follow.

Verification might take up to 48 hours, and you’ll always receive a notification, typically via email, that will confirm your account has been verified. Then you can go to claim the free bet, and here’s what you need to do:

Log into your new Betway account. Visit the Vouchers section in the My Account area. Copy the code you’ve received from Betway. Redeem the code.

Once that’s done, you’ll receive your free bet amount in the designated Free Bet Balance. You can view that balance right next to the My Account button.

How to Use Your Betway Free Bet

Using a free bet on Betway is actually quite simple. Here’s the process you need to follow:

Log into your Betway account. If you’ve already claimed the free bet, it will be displayed in the Free Bet Balance in the top right corner, right next to the My Account button. Check that it’s there. Visit the sports betting section. Find the sport you want to bet on. Pick the league. Find the event you’d like to bet on and make your selection. Repeat the process to make more selections. You can use different events in different sports. Make sure to check the box for the free bet in the bet slip. Confirm the bet, and that’s it.

If you win your bet, the winnings will be credited as regular money you can then withdraw.

While placing the bet, make sure you use up the entire free bet amount on your wager, or you won’t be able to use the rest of the money later on.

Once you’ve used up your free bet funds, you can always get another, as long as Betway is offering it at the moment. If not, you can pick one of the top betting sites in Uganda with the bonus, create an account there, and claim that site’s free bet bonus.

What Types of Free Bet Bonuses Does Betway Offer?

This depends on when you’re trying to claim the offer. Betway tends to change its offers from time to time, especially if they are not the Sign Up offer.

So, besides the welcome free bet bonus, you can get a free bet from some other, either recurring or special promotion. This will be a small amount in most cases, especially if you’re getting it for free.

If you have to make a deposit for the free bet, it will likely be larger, and you’ll get to use more than one wager. Make sure to check the promotions Betway is offering at the time you’re looking to get a free bet bonus.

Betway Free Bet Terms and Conditions Explained

The free bet offer comes with a few terms and conditions, just like every other bonus on Betway or any other online sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the main ones you need to know about:

You have to be a new member on Betway to claim the free bet sign-up offer. If it’s some other free bet offer, you can be either a new or existing member.

You have to be at least 18 years old to claim the bonus.

The offer is always a one-time-only deal, and it can only be claimed once per Betway member.

The free bet amount cannot be cashed out, but it doesn’t come with any wagering requirements. Once you’ve used it for betting, the winnings can be withdrawn immediately.

You can make either a single selection bet or an accumulator with two or more selections. The only important thing is to use the entire amount of money from the free bet.

Are There Any Downsides to Using a Free Bet on Betway?

The sign-up free bet on Betway is a great offer, primarily because it doesn’t require a deposit. However, you have to use the entire amount in one wager, so it’s rarely easy to make a good-enough wager that’s bound to pass.

The only other downside is that you’ll still have to make deposits after utilizing the free bet, so you’ll have to keep using Betway. But since this is truly a great betting site, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem for any punter.

Does Betway Have Sign Up Bonuses?

Yes, Betway has a sign-up offer, and as you’ve seen, this welcome bonus is actually a free bet you can obtain when joining the site. The only requirement is to register an account, after which Betway will award you a free bet for sports betting.

If you prefer playing casino games instead, you can get the same welcome bonus for casino games, but you need to claim the proper offer after registering. You’ll get a 100% match bonus where the funds you receive as a bonus to your deposit will go into your bonus casino funds.