The Rukungiri district woman Member of Parliament Medius Natukunda Kaharata has called upon the government to also consider enhancing the salaries of arts teachers like it is the case with their science fellows for the improvement and development of the education sector in Uganda.

Hon Natukunda made the remarks on Sunday as she was officiating at the fundraising ceremony of St Charles Lwanga Seminary Nyakibale in southern Division, Rukungiri Municipality which was meant to raise funds to complete the science laboratory block for the improvement of science subjects in the school.

The legislator added that she will be among those that will add their voice in fighting for salary equality among teachers across the country.

She thanked parents for supporting and loving their institution which is among the most disciplined and hardworking Secondary Schools in Rukungiri district.

Hon Mary Paula Turyahikayo the former Rubabo county legislator also appealed to the government to consider arts teachers adding that Members of Parliament and Presidential advisors need to put the issue to light for President’s consideration.

Bishop Calistus Rubaramira, the Bishop of Kabale diocese was represented by Fr Placid Mugumya his Personal secretary who also led the mass at the ceremony and over 30 seminarian students were confirmed into the Catholic faith.