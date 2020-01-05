Ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window in January, Chelsea have been reported to have agreed on a deal in what will be their first signing since their transfer was lifted.

The Blues have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian youngster Bryan Fiabema, who is set to join in January, according to reports from Goal.

The 16-year-old forward will be moving to the Stamford Bridge from Tromso, where he made his first professional debut against FK Haugesund back in July.

The 16-year-old forward will be moving to the Stamford Bridge from Tromso, where he made his first professional debut against FK Haugesund back in July. He has also been noted to have represented his country Norway in the Under-17 level.

It was understood that the youngster was first brought to Cobham Training Centre for his Chelsea trial, which he seemed to impressed everyone alongside Christos Zafeiris, who is noted to be playing for Valerenga currently.

Aa expected Fiabema will be joining up with the club’s development system and will be managed by head coach Andy Myers and Ed Brand.

Since taking charge from Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019, Frank Lampard has been one not to sly the youngsters in the team having made Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Tammy Abraham a starter in his first team.

Several other academy graduates have been handed their first-team debut this season in the Premier League of football like Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjori, Ian Maatsen, and Tariq Tampsey and are all expected to sign a new contract with the club.

Meanwhile, with their transfer ban lifted Chelsea have now been deemed favourites to sign Jadon Sancho, who is keen on a move back to the Premier League, according to the Telegraph.

After securing the signature of Erling Braut Haaland from RB Salzburg, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are now reported to be willing to listen to any offers available for Sancho, whose future with the club has now raised questions after the signing.

Sancho, who joined Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a fee reported to be £8 million from Manchester City, was born and bred in South London, where he is keen on moving back to.

He is known to be one of the brightest talents in Europe having proved himself not only in the Bundesliga but also the UEFA Champions League.

Report has it that the youngster had a fallout with the Dortmund management this season but that didn’t put a dent on his performance for the club as he has so far bagged nine goals and created nine assists in 15 league appearances averaging a goal contribution in every single game which made him one of the most sought after talents this season.

It is quite known how friendly Sancho is with his compatriots from Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham. Chelsea supporters are currently keeping their hopes up on landing the winger at Stamford Bridge having talked about it immensely on social media.

According to Telegraph, Chelsea have taken the upper hand in an attempt to sign Sancho during the winter transfer window despite strong links coming from England rivals Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. You never know, hijacking cannot be ruled out when it comes to signing a player during the transfer window.

The Blues manager Frank Lampard has been reported to be one of Jadon Sancho’s many admirers in Europe.