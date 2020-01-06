More than 500 youth from the districts of Rukiga, Rubanda, Kabale and Kisoro missed being recruited into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Saturday this week.

UPDF was conducting a general recruitment from 27th December 2019 – 5th January 2020 for regular soldiers and professionals into the forces.

Only 63 were chosen from the hundreds of the youth that had turned up with the interest of serving the country in the national army.

Maj. Charles Kabona, the spokesperson of the 2nd Division of UPDF speaking to watchdog Uganda confirmed that those that missed recruitment were either not physically fit, or had failed medical examinations, or were not academically qualified.

“I advise them to make sure they fix what has challenged them in this recruitment and they prepare for next year. Some had no qualifications, others were sick and couldn’t be recruited” Kabona said.

According to Kabona, the recruitment criteria would require Eligible candidates to be citizen of Uganda with an Original National Identity Card, be healthy and medically fit; ready to undergo medical and physical body check and a road run to test endurance and body fitness, be adult males and females between the age of 18-25 years and professionals between 18 and 30 years and must be single with no children.

“Regular Recruits must possess a minimum formal education of S.4 (UCE) or S.6 in science subjects. Original certificates of 2016, 2017 and 2018 with a school IDs are a must. Professionals strictly must have Degree/Diploma holders in medicine, chemistry, Engineering, teachers and vocational skills” Maj. Kabona said.

The recruitment was done at Kabale municipal stadium.